Campfires now banned as hot, dry conditions make fire risk ‘extreme’

Campfires and other types of open fire are now banned throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, including Osoyoos, Oliver and surrounding areas.

The temporary ban at the provincial level came into effect at noon on Friday and will remain in effect until the public is notified otherwise.

The move was immediately followed by similar bans by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), along with Osoyoos and Oliver.

The Kamloops Fire Centre is currently experiencing hot and dry conditions and fire danger ratings are generally “high” or “extreme” throughout the Fire Centre, the Ministry of Forests Lands and Natural Resource Operations says in a news release.

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires were already prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The ban covers campfires, burning of waste or other materials, stubble or grass fires of any size over any area, fireworks, sky lanterns, tiki torches, chimineas, burning barrels or burning cages.

Also prohibited are binary exploding targets and air curtain burners (forced air burning systems).

The prohibitions do not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes or to a portable campfire apparatus with a CSA or ULC rating that uses briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel – as long as the flame is less than 15 centimetres.

The provincial ban covers all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands, but doesn’t apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws and is served by a fire department.

At the same time, however, the RDOS implemented its own ban in conjunction with Osoyoos, Oliver and other municipalities contained in the RDOS.

The RDOS noted that motorized vehicles, particularly all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes can produce a significant amount of heat from exhaust systems. This heat can be enough to spark a wildfire.

“Avoid operating any motorized vehicle in tall grass and vegetation when the weather is hot and dry,” the RDOS said in a news release. “Even operating a lawn mower in dry grass conditions can ignite a fire.”

In the area surrounding Osoyoos, the fire danger rating is currently classed as extreme, as it is throughout most of the Kamloops Fire Centre. Most of the rest is classed as high.

Serious fines and possible jail sentences can be imposed on violators. If a fire is caused through recklessness or arson, the offender may also be required to pay firefighting costs.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll free or *5555 on a cellphone.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times