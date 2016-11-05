Casey Brouwer elected as new Osoyoos school trustee

Casey Brouwer was elected Saturday as the new school trustee for Osoyoos for School District 53.

Brouwer was elected with 251 votes, according to preliminary results released at 9:02 p.m.

His closest rival was Penny Duperron, with 211 votes, followed by John Redenbach with 87 votes.

Brouwer was helped by a strong showing in the advance poll of Oct. 26, where he picked up 83 votes, compared to 27 each for his two rivals.

The votes cast on the general voting day of Nov. 5 slightly favoured Duperron, who had 184 to Brouwer’s 168. Redenbach got 60 on Nov. 5.

The by-election was held to fill a vacancy after long-time trustee June Harrington announced this summer that she is stepping down.

This story will be updated.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times