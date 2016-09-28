Casey Brouwer to run as school trustee

With Casey Brouwer submitting nomination papers on Tuesday to run for a school trustee position, a contested by-election now looks likely.

Brouwer brings to two the number of candidates who have submitted nominations. Penny Duperron submitted papers last week.

The by-election to the board of School District 53 is to fill a vacancy as a result of long-time trustee June Harrington retiring.

Unless one of the two candidates drops out, the by-election will be held on Nov. 5.

Brouwer is a Town of Osoyoos employee in operational services (public works). He has volunteered in recent years as coach of the Osoyoos Secondary School Senior Boys Rattlers basketball team.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Sept. 30.

Brouwer was not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times