- Cone of silence fell on Parks Canada when province pulled plug on national parkPosted 17 hours ago
- New jail set for opening on October 21Posted 17 hours ago
- Luck with rains and prudent water management prevented repeat of 2015 droughts this yearPosted 17 hours ago
- Osoyoos man rushed to hospital after suffering serious burns following explosionPosted 17 hours ago
Casey Brouwer to run as school trustee
With Casey Brouwer submitting nomination papers on Tuesday to run for a school trustee position, a contested by-election now looks likely.
Brouwer brings to two the number of candidates who have submitted nominations. Penny Duperron submitted papers last week.
The by-election to the board of School District 53 is to fill a vacancy as a result of long-time trustee June Harrington retiring.
Unless one of the two candidates drops out, the by-election will be held on Nov. 5.
Brouwer is a Town of Osoyoos employee in operational services (public works). He has volunteered in recent years as coach of the Osoyoos Secondary School Senior Boys Rattlers basketball team.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, Sept. 30.
Brouwer was not immediately available for comment.
This story will be updated.
RICHARD McGUIRE
Osoyoos Times