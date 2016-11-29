CEO of Tinhorn Creek winery recognized as one of Canada’s most powerful women

Sandra Oldfield from Oliver doesn’t feel any different today despite being recognized as one of Canada’s most powerful women.

Oh well, see how she feels tomorrow.

The Chief Executive Officer of Tinhorn Creek Vineyards has just been named as a top 100 award winner in the Sun Life Financial Trailblazers & Trendsetters category of the Women’s Executive Network’s (WXN) 2016 Canada’s Most Powerful Women.

The award highlights the incredible accomplishments of professional women across Canada.

Founded in 1997, WXN is Canada’s leading organization dedicated to the advancement and recognition of women in management, executive, professional and board roles.

“I’m honoured to be recognized as a trailblazer and have the opportunity, as a female CEO in the wine industry, to act as a role model for younger generations and my peers,” said Oldfield. “At Tinhorn Creek we strive to be at the forefront of the industry; pushing boundaries and setting trends to promote Canadian wine.”

The award recognizes Oldfield’s trailblazing in the wine industry, having been one of the few B.C. female winemakers when Tinhorn Creek Vineyards opened its cellars more than 20 years ago.

Oldfield spearheaded the establishment of B.C.’s first winegrowing sub-appellation, the Golden Mile Bench, and has kept Tinhorn at the forefront of the industry by making it the first winery in Canada to move its entire production to screw-top closures rather than corks in 2003.

She also started the province’s first wine club, shipping wine direct to consumers.

In 2009, Oldfield tackled sustainability when Tinhorn Creek became Canada’s only carbon neutral winery. And just recently Tinhorn was recognized as one of Canada’s safest employers for outstanding accomplishments in promoting the health and safety of workers.

Oldfield’s advocacy work promoting Canadian wines has garnered the attention of national press through her political acts highlighting problems with access to wine.

For example, she proved it is easier in Canada to order and ship a 12-gauge shotgun online than a case of Canadian wine.

Asked what her daughter Melody thinks of her big award, Oldfield said she seems more concerned about missing her piano lessons.

The winemaker said it is her hope to put the spotlight on B.C. wines and Canadian wines, and if this award does that, so be it.

When asked about challenges, she said the wine industry has not presented her with too many hurdles.

“Any struggles I have had in the industry are due to archaic laws and bureaucratic change,” she said.

Of course, the weather is another struggle, but she can’t change what Mother Nature does.

Any advice to other women wanting to make a difference?

“Approach every stage in your life like it’s something that you can learn from and grow. Ensure to save time for balance in your life and keep persevering.”

Oldfield encourages women to obtain more skills in how to deal with people because that’s what is really needed to run a business.

LYONEL DOHERTY

Special to the Times