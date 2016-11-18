Change ruffled feathers, ousted chamber head says

The former president of the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce says she was recruited to make changes within the organization, but those changes ruffled feathers, which led to her being voted out.

Corrie Adolph, who is currently wintering in Mexico, responded to the board’s recent non-confidence vote that removed her from the president’s chair.

Some board members were reportedly not happy with her leadership style. (See recent story on the Oliver Chronicle website.)

“It was very disappointing as I have worked very hard this year, and I have received such positive feedback from members,” Adolph said.

Adolph noted that the relationship between her and Executive Director Denise Blashko was “no longer workable.”

“I offered to resign and the board was adamant that I stay on,” Adolph said, adding that one board member said, “None of us really knows what needs to be done. We willbe screwed if you quit.”

Adolph said she agreed to stay on until the end of the year and the board passed a motion stating that the HR Committee would talk with Blashko about the concerns and inform her that “they were behind me and my leadership.”

Adolph said she suspects that at the recent meeting in her absence, the issue was discussed again and it was decided by the board that if Blashko and her could not work together, it was “better to lose me than Denise.”

Adolph said the chamber needed change. “Their membership was falling, their books were a disaster and the board members knew little about governance, chamber policy or even what chambers are supposed to do.”

The former president said she was recruited to come in and change all that.

“But people are uncomfortable with change,” she said. “Change ruffles feathers and those that introduce the change – even though it is needed – often bear the brunt of people’s fear of change. They push back because the status quo is more comfortable.”

Adolph said she sent an email to the board before the non-confidence vote asking for call-in information so she could have a voice via Skype.

At that time, however, she was terribly ill with typhoid fever.

She disputes the claim by the board that she made no attempt to call in for the meeting.

Blashko could not be reached for comment.

