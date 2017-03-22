Chase ties game in final second, then beats Coyotes again in overtime, forcing fifth game

It all came down to one second. Literally.

That’s what was remaining in the third period of Wednesday night’s hockey game when Chase tied the score and forced the game into overtime.

And, like the night before, Chase won the game in overtime.

The Osoyoos Coyotes 5-4 loss to the Chase Heat Wednesday night for the second night in a row forces a final game Friday night in Osoyoos that will decide the series.

The Heat’s win ties the best-of-five series at two games each.

On Tuesday night, Chase tied the score with just three seconds remaining in the game and the narrowness of that loss disappointed many Osoyoos fans, who thought it couldn’t get any tighter. Wednesday proved them wrong.

In the other conference final in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, the Kimberley Dynamiters scored a 1-0 victory over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, also tying their series at two games each.

They too will play a deciding game in Beaver Valley on Friday that will determine which team plays the winner of the Osoyoos-Chase series.

Chase opened the scoring late in the first period.

Judd Repole scored the first goal for the Coyotes on a power play with just 10 seconds remaining in the first period. Tyler Holz and Cody Allen assisted.

Going into the second period with a 1-1 tie, Chase scored less than two minutes in to take a 2-1 lead.

Two minutes later, Holz scored to tie the game. Colton Rhodes and Jackson Glimpel got the assists.

Late in the second period, Austin Steger, who returned from being off after suffering a concussion in an earlier game with Chase, scored on a power play to put the Coyotes ahead 3-2.

Ryan Roseboom and Colin Bell got the assists.

A goal by Chase early in the third period again tied the score at 3-3.

With just 24 seconds remaining in the third period, Bell scored on a power play to put the Coyotes ahead once again. Glimpel and Carter Robinson assisted. Victory looked likely.

But Michael Fidanza of Chase tipped the puck past Coyote goalie in the final second after the Heat pulled goalie Nic Bruyere for an extra attacker.

The overtime goal scored by Josh Bourne came on a power play after Rhodes took a slashing minor.

Perhaps a silver lining is that Coyotes fans will get to see the final game in the series Friday night on home ice.