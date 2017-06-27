Cherry Fiesta coincides with July 1 celebration of Canada 150

As Canada gets ready to celebrate 150 years since Confederation on July 1, the Osoyoos Cherry Fiesta is getting ready to mark its 69th year.

“We’ve asked everybody to try and keep a Canada 150 theme with the parade,” said Lyn Motkoski, president of the Osoyoos Festival Society, which organizes the fiesta.

Most of the events will stick to the formula of recent years, but there are a few changes, Motkoski said.

Some of the bands performing at the Gyro Beach bandshell are new this year: Gypsy and the Rose, The Judy Rowe Band, 13 Broken Bones and Butt Nakid.

They join musicians who have played Cherry Fiesta in the past: Glory Days, Cindy Doucette, Rebel Luv and Uncorked.

As well, Dance Oasis, the Osoyoos dance school, is back to perform at 1:30 p.m.

The Festival Society will introduce a newly redecorated float in the parade, featuring a cherry cake. The parade is always a highlight of the festival.

The other major highlight, the evening fireworks display, should also be extra special this year.

“It’s going to be bigger than last year for sure,” said Annette Star, the fundraising co-ordinator with the Osoyoos Fireworks Committee, which organizes the annual fireworks display.

“We’re trying to up everything for the Canada 150,” she said.

The fireworks over the lake begin at dusk, usually around 10 p.m., said Star.

Fundraising for the event from local businesses and individuals is year round, but it steps up in January.

And the pyrotechnics, run by Frank Zandvliet and a small group of volunteers, also takes many days of advance preparation.

“They do an amazing job,” said Star.

Another change at this year’s fiesta is that the food vendors have been moved to a food court in the parking lot next to the museum, said Motkoski.

Also new this year, 85th Street will be closed off during the morning and early afternoon next to BMO so members of the Indo-Canadian community can provide Indian food and possibly entertainment. People are asked to avoid parking there between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Events get underway as usual with the Rotary Pancake Breakfast in Town Square from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Cherry Fiesta Parade starts at 11 a.m. and runs down Main Street, which will be temporarily closed to traffic between Highway 97 and Kingfisher Drive.

Motkoski reminds people to stay back during the parade so that children don’t get hurt and she asks parade participants not to throw items such as candy onto the street, which encourages children to run into into traffic.

Another annual highlight just before the parade is the water fight between firefighters with hoses and swarms of children (and some adults) with water guns.

Events at the Gyro Park bandshell start at noon and run until the fireworks around 10 p.m.

In addition to the musicians and dance, the opening ceremonies at 1:05 p.m. and the cherry-pie-eating contest at 3:30 p.m. also take place at the bandshell.

There are children’s activities at the beach from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. run by Town of Osoyoos community services.

Other popular events in the beach area include craft and food vendors, the Elks’ Beer Garden and the popular cherry pit spit competition, which runs from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.

There’s also a beer garden, entertainment, beef on a bun and other events at Osoyoos Legion Hall from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Although Cherry Fiesta events all take place on Saturday, July 1, there are other events on the Friday and Sunday.

Music in the Park kicks off its summer season of free concerts at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Gyro Park with the Rob Robertson Band.

There is no Osoyoos Royalty pageant this year, but a smaller event takes place at Elks Hall at 7 p.m. Friday to mark the retirement of the outgoing Royalty, Miss Osoyoos Emmaleigh Diwell and Princess Laura Devries, and to name Aikum Takher as the new Osoyoos Ambassador. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Market on Main has been moved to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Town Square, and as usual will feature locally made crafts, local produce and musical entertainment.

Motkoski said the fact that Cherry Fiesta falls on a Saturday this year is likely to boost attendance. Although U.S. Independence Day falls on the Tuesday, she expects many Americans will take a four-day weekend.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times