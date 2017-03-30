Chief Louie says First Nations open for business during Order of Canada luncheon

Nationally acclaimed Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) Chief Clarence Louie says First Nations leaders are ready and willing to do business and create economic wealth for their people.

First Nations people were Canada’s first business owners and operators and having First Nation leaders continue forging productive business relationships with non-native Canadians must continue and grow, said Louie, who was feted Wednesday by local community and business leaders and members of the OIB for being appointed to the Order of Canada, this country’s highest civilian award.

Louie, who was first named OIB Chief back in 1984, has been recognized nationally and internationally for leading the way in making the OIB the most economically diverse and successful in Canada.

Louie is never afraid to speak his mind and he didn’t pull any punches during a political, but entertaining and thoughtful 75-minute speech before a packed house at the Nk’Mip at Spirit Ridge Resort Conference Centre, Louie said First Nations people thrived economically long before European settlers arrived.

“We were the first business people before the reserve system was forced upon us,” said Louie.

The original fur trade amongst First Nations people was well established before European settlement and active trade and commerce was taking place over thousands of miles, he said.

As the OIB has proven, using land and the economic power it brings is the best way to ensure First Nations across Canada can escape from the cycle of poverty and dependence and turn into economic juggernauts, said Louie.

“We need to get back to that economic relationship,” said Louie, on more than one occasion.

Although the OIB has enjoyed tremendous economic success over the past two decades, it took many years to establish the successful businesses it now owns, including Nk’Mip Cellars, voted Canada’s Winery of the Year in 2016, Nk’Mip at Spirit Ridge Resort, Nk’Mip RV Park and Campgrounds, Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, said Louie.

The fact there are residents living on more than 150 First Nations in Canada who can’t access clean drinking water is shameful, he said.

“I ask you how many cities and towns in Canada don’t have safe drinking water … I can’t think of one,” he said.

He will be visiting a First Nation Reserve north of Prince George next week after being invited to talk about the success of the OIB and it’s upsetting to know there is 80 per cent unemployment on that reserve, said Louie.

Half of Canada’s current First Nations have unemployment in or around 80 per cent, which is unacceptable as Canada prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2017, said Louie.

A large percentage of First Nations people in Canada are living in economic conditions worse than during the Great Depression of the 1930s, he said.

“And we’re still waiting for treaties to be honoured and we’re still waiting for land claims to be settled,” he said.

It’s historic fact that First Nation people in Canada date back 10,000 years and they should be enjoying the economic prosperity and success so many non-native Canadians enjoy, he said.

“Canada is a baby compared to First Nations,” he said.

Over the past decade, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled time and time again in favour of First Nations when it comes to land title victories and this upsets many non-native Canadians, said Louie.

It’s insulting when First Nation leaders are called “stakeholders” during negotiations, he said.

“You can’t lump First Nations in with stakeholders … we are the land rights holders and that’s why we have special fishing, hunting and treaty rights,” he said. “I know for a fact that many Canadians don’t like this.”

All First Nations people and Canadians can benefit economically and socially if municipal, provincial and federal leaders would sit down with First Nation leaders and enter into the kind of business partnerships that have made the OIB so successful, said Louie.

“Canada was founded on the backs of First Nation people,” he said. “That is a historic truth.”

First Nation leaders will continue legal action through the courts to secure property rights if they have to as owning land is the most effective route to economic freedom and sustainability, he said.

Louie praised town leaders in Osoyoos and Oliver over the past several years for being willing and co-operative partners in business deals that benefit his band members as well as local residents.

The fact so many non-native people are willing to purchase homes on First Nation land – citing Osoyoos Cottages on the Lake – and stay in luxury resorts like Nk’Mip at Spirit Ridge is very encouraging and shows how well business partnerships between First Nation and non-native Canadians can work, he said.

“First Nations people are proving they can do good business,” he said. “First Nations were Canada’s original business people.”

Louie made it very clear the OIB would continue to pursue business deals with the towns of Oliver and Osoyoos and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) to regain land that was illegally taken away long before he was born.

“Half of the Town of Oliver is on OIB land,” he said. “We want it back.”

The OIB currently owns 32,000 acres of land spread across the South Okanagan and the goal is to add another 4,000 acres to reserve through negotiations in the coming years, said Louie.

“We now own 32,000 acres … but the rez has to get back to 36,000 acres,” he said.

Louie eloquently thanked his fellow OIB council members for their commitment and support over the years.

“This isn’t about me … I don’t own any of these businesses,” he said.

He thanked his mother, family and all members of the OIB for their support over the past 33 years as Chief and said they deserve the credit for the success he has enjoyed.

He also singled out OIB elders like Jane Stelkia, who worked incredibly hard for decades, as being inspirational to him as a young leader and businessman, said Louie.

He also praised several young members of the OIB council who will continue the “cycle of leadership” that has made his band so successful.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff, Oliver Mayor Ron Hovanes, South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings and Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson all congratulated Louie of being recognized with the Order of Canada and for being such an outstanding community and business leader.

Kelly Glazer, executive director of Destination Osoyoos, which organized the celebration luncheon, acted as Master of Ceremonies.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times