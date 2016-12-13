Home   >   News   >   Chorus of angels

Chorus of angels

By on December 13, 2016
Many people came out on Friday night to hear Christmas songs at a concert by the Okanagan International Chorus at the Osoyoos Community Theatre. The following night, they performed at the Free Methodist Church in Oroville. The chorus, conducted by Lloyd Fairweather, is especially popular at Christmastime when they do several events. (Richard McGuire photo)

