Christmas Lite-Up Parade draws participants, spectators despite cold and slow signups

By on December 4, 2017

MLA Linda Larson was very popular with young children as she handed out candy canes during the parade. (Richard McGuire photo)

Just a week earlier, the Christmas Lite-Up Parade was threatened with cancellation because so few participants had signed up. But when the parade came down Main Street Friday evening, there was a respectable number of floats and walkers and a good crowd along the sidewalks to see them.

A strong contingent from the Osoyoos Fire Department certainly helped. They had about five trucks, though not all of them were decorated just in case they got called away to a fire.

Also, Mayor Sue McKortoff, who was in charge of Lite-Up in her role with the Osoyoos Festival Society, managed to persuade, coax and arm twist some people to step forward.

Santa Claus, who had a slight resemblance to Mike de Salaberry, was of course the highlight of the parade, riding his sleigh at the back of the Osoyoos Festival Society float while Osoyoos Ambassador Aikum Takher waved from the front.

Before the parade a group of cold-looking Osoyoos Rotarians served hot dogs and hot chocolate on Main Street while Lloyd Fairweather conducted the Okanagan International Choir in a singing of Christmas carols across the street in front of Osoyoos Home Hardware.

MLA Linda Larson made herself the most popular of the politicians in the parade by handing out candy canes to youngsters.

Frosty the Snowman, aka. Ken Baker of the Osoyoos Times gave so many kids high fives that it appeared his arm was going to melt.

(Richard McGuire photos)

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 173 march in the parade. (Richard McGuire photo)

The Grinch stole Christmas, as he holds a funny-looking reindeer. (Richard McGuire photo)

This three-wheeled motorcycle was decked out for Christmas. (Richard McGuire photo)

Grant Storzuk of South Okanagan Physiotherapy pulls a train of wagons decorated for Christmas. (Richard McGuire photo)

AG Foods had a truck covered in Christmas lights. (Richard McGuire photo)

Osoyoos Ambassador Aikum Takher waves from the Osoyoos Festival Society float. (Richard McGuire photo)

Santa Claus rides in the parade, taking a moment to sit after a busy schedule of meeting and greeting. (Richard McGuire photo)

Children along Main Street watch intently as the parade passes them. (Richard McGuire photo)

Frosty the Snowman was high-fiving children along the parade route. Under that outfit was Ken Baker of the Osoyoos Times. (Richard McGuire photo)

