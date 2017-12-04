Christmas Lite-Up Parade draws participants, spectators despite cold and slow signups

Just a week earlier, the Christmas Lite-Up Parade was threatened with cancellation because so few participants had signed up. But when the parade came down Main Street Friday evening, there was a respectable number of floats and walkers and a good crowd along the sidewalks to see them.

A strong contingent from the Osoyoos Fire Department certainly helped. They had about five trucks, though not all of them were decorated just in case they got called away to a fire.

Also, Mayor Sue McKortoff, who was in charge of Lite-Up in her role with the Osoyoos Festival Society, managed to persuade, coax and arm twist some people to step forward.

Santa Claus, who had a slight resemblance to Mike de Salaberry, was of course the highlight of the parade, riding his sleigh at the back of the Osoyoos Festival Society float while Osoyoos Ambassador Aikum Takher waved from the front.

Before the parade a group of cold-looking Osoyoos Rotarians served hot dogs and hot chocolate on Main Street while Lloyd Fairweather conducted the Okanagan International Choir in a singing of Christmas carols across the street in front of Osoyoos Home Hardware.

MLA Linda Larson made herself the most popular of the politicians in the parade by handing out candy canes to youngsters.

Frosty the Snowman, aka. Ken Baker of the Osoyoos Times gave so many kids high fives that it appeared his arm was going to melt.

(Richard McGuire photos)