Christmas Lite-Up in Osoyoos ready to roll next weekend

Many groups, businesses, individuals and officials are coming together to present another memorable Christmas Lite-Up the first weekend in December.

Events start on Friday, Dec. 2 and continue into Saturday, Dec. 3 as this marks the 28th year for the popular festival.

The events are co-ordinated by the Osoyoos Festival Society, but individual events are sponsored by various businesses and service clubs.

“It really brings everybody together,” said Mayor Sue McKortoff, who is pulling together events as a volunteer for the Festival Society. “It’s a really positive experience. “Plus, we get all the snowbirds and people staying at the campground at Nk’Mip. They love this event. We all work together to make it a fun time of year for everybody and I think that’s a good thing.”

Most of the highlights of the festival will be the same as in previous years, but there are a few changes, McKortoff said.

There will not be an Ugly Sweater Contest, which had been sponsored by Sears for the past two years, due to the closure of the Sears store.

Nor will there be cookie decorating at Troy’s Grill, which decided not to repeat the event after trying it for two years.

But the other major events are all back: Smitty’s Toys for Tots to Teens, the Merchant Open House, Christmas Carols, the Santa Parade, the Santa’s Night Out dry grad fundraiser, Breakfast with Santa and Photos and the Kiwanis Christmas Craft Fair.

McKortoff said there could be a new event with a concert by students from the Osoyoos Secondary School band club led by Anne Murseli.

Details are still being firmed up.

The festival kicks off with breakfast at Smitty’s Toys for Tots to Teens from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday.

The restaurant offers free breakfast to those who bring new unwrapped children’s toys or cash donations for the “Share the Christmas Spirit” program of the Kiwanis Club.

Members of the Osoyoos Soroptimists, Osoyoos Coyotes hockey team and others will be helping with serving tables, cooking and other tasks.

There’s a good chance that Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance.

Mike and Margaret de Salaberry came out of a brief retirement last year and will participate in the main events.

The Merchant Open House runs from 5 to 8 p.m. with promotional specials. Hotdogs and hot chocolate are being provided in front of the Fields store by the Rotary Club with proceeds going to the Osoyoos Food Bank.

Christmas carol singing by the Okanagan International Chorus, conducted by Lloyd Fairweather, once again takes place in front of Osoyoos Home Hardware from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The Santa Claus Parade runs down Main Street starting at 6:30 p.m. The parade includes floats by local businesses and organizations and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus are a highlight.

Those wishing to have a float or to participate in the parade can pick up entry forms at the Osoyoos Times or by calling Nancy Katarenchuk at 250-495-4008.

Main Street is closed to traffic from 6:15 to 7 p.m. for the parade and detour routes will be established.

Santa’s Night Out runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Sonora Community Centre. Admission is $5.

Saturday morning kicks off with Breakfast with Santa and Photos from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Osoyoos Baptist Church. The event is sponsored by the Osoyoos Child Care Centre. Breakfast is $5 and once again is served by players from the Osoyoos Coyotes hockey team.

Children can get their photos taken with Santa.

Rounding out the Saturday events is the Kiwanis Christmas Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Legion Hall. Admission is by a donation to the Osoyoos Food Bank.

Richard McGuire

Osoyoos Times