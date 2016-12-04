Christmas Lite-Up kicks off holiday season in Osoyoos

Santa and Mrs. Claus had a busy schedule in Osoyoos on Friday and Saturday as the town held its 28th annual Christmas Lite-Up.

The popular event co-ordinated by the Osoyoos Festival Society, but involving a number of community groups and businesses, marks the unofficial start to the holiday season.

As in past years, Smitty’s Family Restaurant was a popular spot Friday morning as many local residents and a few visitors dropped off toys or cash donations in exchange for a free breakfast and a chance to rub shoulders with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the restaurants’s annual Smitty’s Toys for Tots to Teens event. The donates go to the Kiwanis Club’s “Share the Christmas Spirit” program for delivery to families in need of some Christmas help. A strong contingent of Osoyoos Coyotes waited on tables, while other community volunteers also helped out.

During the day Friday, many local businesses held open houses and the Osoyoos Rotary Club served hot dogs and hot chocolate in front of the Fields store with proceeds going to the Osoyoos Food Bank.

After dark, many people gathered in front of Osoyoos Home Hardware to hear Christmas carols sung by the Okanagan International Chorus, conducted by Lloyd Fairweather.

Then at 6:30 p.m., the traditional Santa Parade started on the hill at 74th Avenue and Nighthawk Drive and made its way down Heron to Main Street. Members of the Osoyoos branch of the Royal Canadian Legion led the parade, followed by RCMP Constable Sheldon Herman in a decked out police ATV and wearing a Rudolph nose. Vehicles and floats of businesses and community groups followed.

At the Sonora Community Centre, people bid on silent auction items, drank wine and tasted great food at Santa’s Night Out, a fundraiser for the Osoyoos Secondary School dry grad.

Saturday morning, many came out to Osoyoos Baptist Church for pancakes and sausages served by Osoyoos Coyotes at Breakfast with Santa and Photos. Children lined up in eager anticipation of having their photos taken with Santa Claus by Nikki Young and Kirsten McLean of Nikki Dawn Photography. The event was sponsored by Osoyoos Child Care Centre.

Finally, rounding out the Christmas Lite-Up activities, the Kiwanis Christmas Craft Fair at Legion Hall brought in more donations to the Osoyoos Food Bank.