Christmas Lite-Up kicks off holiday season in Osoyoos

Miss Osoyoos Emmaleigh Diwell and Princess Laura Devries rode at the front of the Osoyoos Festival Society float. Behind them in the sleigh were Santa and Mrs. Claus. (Richard McGuire photo)
Santa and Mrs. Claus had a busy schedule in Osoyoos on Friday and Saturday as the town held its 28th annual Christmas Lite-Up.
The popular event co-ordinated by the Osoyoos Festival Society, but involving a number of community groups and businesses, marks the unofficial start to the holiday season.
As in past years, Smitty’s Family Restaurant was a popular spot Friday morning as many local residents and a few visitors dropped off toys or cash donations in exchange for a free breakfast and a chance to rub shoulders with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the restaurants’s annual Smitty’s Toys for Tots to Teens event. The donates go to the Kiwanis Club’s “Share the Christmas Spirit” program for delivery to families in need of some Christmas help. A strong contingent of Osoyoos Coyotes waited on tables, while other community volunteers also helped out.
During the day Friday, many local businesses held open houses and the Osoyoos Rotary Club served hot dogs and hot chocolate in front of the Fields store with proceeds going to the Osoyoos Food Bank.
After dark, many people gathered in front of Osoyoos Home Hardware to hear Christmas carols sung by the Okanagan International Chorus, conducted by Lloyd Fairweather.
Then at 6:30 p.m., the traditional Santa Parade started on the hill at 74th Avenue and Nighthawk Drive and made its way down Heron to Main Street. Members of the Osoyoos branch of the Royal Canadian Legion led the parade, followed by RCMP Constable Sheldon Herman in a decked out police ATV and wearing a Rudolph nose. Vehicles and floats of businesses and community groups followed.
At the Sonora Community Centre, people bid on silent auction items, drank wine and tasted great food at Santa’s Night Out, a fundraiser for the Osoyoos Secondary School dry grad.
Saturday morning, many came out to Osoyoos Baptist Church for pancakes and sausages served by Osoyoos Coyotes at Breakfast with Santa and Photos. Children lined up in eager anticipation of having their photos taken with Santa Claus by Nikki Young and Kirsten McLean of Nikki Dawn Photography. The event was sponsored by Osoyoos Child Care Centre.
Finally, rounding out the Christmas Lite-Up activities, the Kiwanis Christmas Craft Fair at Legion Hall brought in more donations to the Osoyoos Food Bank.
Mila (5) and Max (4) Keller were eating breakfast at Smitty’s Family Restaurant when Santa Claus stopped by at their table. Many local residents turned out for Smitty’s Toys for Tots to Teens annual event. (Richard McGuire photo)
Al Schultz of Osoyoos was joined for a photo by Santa Claus and Osoyoos Coyotes Judd Repole and Jackson Glimpel at Smitty’s Family Restaurant. Once again the restaurant held its popular Toys for Tots to Teens event Friday morning, giving free breakfast to those who donated a toy or cash for the Kiwanis “Share the Christmas Spirit” program. (Richard McGuire photo)
Santa Claus made the rounds of Smitty’s Family Restaurant Friday morning greeting customers like Rosa Tortora, pictured here. The occasion was the annual Smitty’s Toys for Tots to Teens event where the restaurant provides free breakfast for those who donate a toy or cash to the Kiwanis “Share the Christmas Spirit” program. (Richard McGuire photo)
The Okanagan International Chorus, conducted by Lloyd Fairweather, sang Chistmas carols in front of Osoyoos Home Hardware before the parade Friday evening during Christmas Lite-Up. (Richard McGuire photo)
Members of the Osoyoos Branch 173 of the Royal Canadian Legion led the annual Santa Parade on Friday evening at Christmas Lite-Up. (Richard McGuire photo)
Wearing a shiny Rudolph nose, Constable Sheldon Herman of Osoyoos RCMP drove a decked out police ATV in the Santa Parade. (Richard McGuire photo)
Antique and fancy cars were part of the Santa Parade Friday evening during Christmas Lite-Up. (Richard McGuire photo)
As in previous years, snowbirds from Nk’Mip RV Park had a strong presence in the Santa Parade. (Richard McGuire photo)
The Osoyoos Coyotes wore their jerseys during the Santa Parade at Christmas Lite-Up. We’re not sure how they decided which players got to ride the truck and which had to walk. (Richard McGuire photo)
The Osoyoos Soroptimists went all out with their float in the Santa Parade during this year’s Christmas Lite-Up. (Richard McGuire photo)
Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to spectators at the Santa Parade. Mike and Margaret de Salaberry have played the role of the most popular Christmas couple over many years. (Richard McGuire photo)
Miss Osoyoos Emmaleigh Diwell gives a royal wave as she rides the Osoyoos Festival Society float in the Santa Parade. At left, Santa Claus rides in the sleigh. (Richard McGuire photo)
Princess Laura Devries gives a royal wave from the Osoyoos Festival Society float in the Santa Parade. (Richard McGuire photo)
Princess Laura Devries gives a royal wave from the Osoyoos Festival Society float in the Santa Parade. Behind her are Santa and Mrs. Claus. (Richard McGuire photo)
Children wave from the Osoyoos Fire Department truck at the end of the Santa Parade. (Richard McGuire photo)
Frosty the Snowman was a favourite with children who came up to him for hugs. Under that snowy head was Ken Baker of the Osoyoos Times. (Richard McGuire photo)
Osoyoos Secondary School teacher Andrew Hill had the winning ticket for a prize at Santa’s Night Out, a dry grad fundraiser at the Sonora Community Centre Friday evening. Making the presentation, and also wearing cute reindeer antlers, were Hannah Shiels, Emma Fernandes and Tianna Morgan. They were also promoting the OSS Drama Club’s upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast in which Shiels will play the beauty. (Richard McGuire photo)
Two members of the Osoyoos Coyotes were busy serving sausages and pancakes at Breakfast with Santa and Photos Saturday morning at Osoyoos Baptist Church. Bryson Cecconi and Connor Onstein are pictured here serving Natalia Barroca. (Richard McGuire photo)
Many children were lined up Saturday morning to get their photos taken with Santa Claus at the Osoyoos Baptist Church. The event was sponsored by Osoyoos Child Care Centre. Pictured is the team behind the photos. From left are Shy-Anne Piche, Kirsten McLean, Nikki Young of Nikki Dawn Photography, Santa, and Sara Smiley. Piche and Smiley, the two elf helpers, were promoting the Osoyoos Secondary School Dram Club’s upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast. (Richard McGuire photo)