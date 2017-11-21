Christmas Pyjama Drive returns in Osoyoos for seventh consecutive year

One of Connie Osachoff’s fondest childhood memories was opening the annual Christmas gift from her aunt Florence.

“My aunt would send us a pair of pyjamas every Christmas when I was a child and I just couldn’t wait to open that package every Christmas morning,” said Osachoff.

To honour her aunt and continue her efforts to do good deeds in the Town of Osoyoos, Osachoff has organized an annual Christmas Pyjama Drive, which is now heading into its seventh year.

Osachoff, who lives at the Sunshine Ridge Retirement Residence with her husband Ozzie, is once again urging local residents to donate pyjamas, which will be distributed to school children in Osoyoos and across the region.

Once again, Marieze Tarr, chair of the board of trustees with School District 53, will assist the pyjama drive by accepting all donated pyjamas and seeing they are distributed to families in need across the region.

Over the past few years, residents from Osoyoos have donated an average of 120 new pairs of pyjamas to the cause, said Osachoff.

“I just want to thank the community of Osoyoos for their tremendous support over the years,” she said.

The pyjamas will be distributed to children in need at every school throughout the school district.

“When you’re a little kid, there’s nothing like getting a new pair of pyjamas,” said Osachoff. “I always looked forward to getting a new pair of PJs every year at Christmas from my aunt and that was the inspiration for this.”

Osachoff’s good friend Mavis Adamson is assisting her in organizing the Christmas pyjama drive.

“I have four grandchildren and I still send each of them a new pair of pyjamas every Christmas, even though the oldest is now 24,” she said with a smile. “It’s just something I’ve always done and I intend on doing the same thing this Christmas.”

A drop box has been set up in the lobby at Sunshine Ridge Retirement Residence where local residents can drop off donated pyjamas and donations will be accepted until Dec. 12.

Thanks to Tarr and the local school district, all donated pyjamas will be dispersed to children across the region in time for Christmas, said Osachoff.

Osachoff said this Christmas pyjama drive is her way of giving back to a community she’s proud to call home for the past several years.

“I’m proud it has become such a big success and we’ve been able to assist a lot of children,” she said. “It’s the local residents who donate them who deserve all of the credit.”

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times