Christmas shoppers turn out for Elks Craft Sale

By on November 14, 2017

Maureen Wood was surrounded by quilted items at her booth at the Elks Craft Sale on Sunday, which she shared with fellow quilter Marge Trosky. The sale provided many opportunities for Christmas shopping and it also raised nearly $800 and 12 boxes of food for the Osoyoos Food Bank. (Richard McGuire photo)

The Osoyoos Elks Lodge was a busy place on Sunday as many people purchased Christmas presents from local craftspeople. The Elks Craft Sale is one of a number of shows at this time of year, offering local residents a chance to buy handmade arts and crafts from area crafters and artisans. The Elks raised money and food contributions for the Osoyoos Food Bank. (Richard McGuire photo)

Wilma Ridley, of Oliver, was one of the craftspeople with a both at the Osoyoos Elks craft sale on Sunday. She was selling knitting and crocheted items. (Richard McGuire photo)

