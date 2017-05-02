Home   >   News   >   Christy Clark makes campaign stop north of Osoyoos to support Linda Larson

Christy Clark makes campaign stop north of Osoyoos to support Linda Larson

By on May 2, 2017
Christy Clark, the B.C. Liberal leader and premier, left, visited Brar Orchards south of Oliver on Tuesday to meet members of the Indo-Canadian community and to support the campaign of incumbent MLA Linda Larson, right. (Richard McGuire photo)

Christy Clark, the B.C. Liberal leader and premier, left, visited Brar Orchards south of Oliver on Tuesday to meet members of the Indo-Canadian community and to support the campaign of incumbent MLA Linda Larson, right. (Richard McGuire photo)

Christy Clark, the B.C. Liberal leader and premier, visited Brar Orchards south of Oliver on Tuesday to meet members of the Indo-Canadian community and to support the campaign of incumbent MLA Linda Larson. (Richard McGuire photo)

Christy Clark, the B.C. Liberal leader and premier, visited Brar Orchards south of Oliver on Tuesday to meet members of the Indo-Canadian community and to support the campaign of incumbent MLA Linda Larson. (Richard McGuire photo)

Christy Clark, the B.C. Liberal leader and premier, visited Brar Orchards south of Oliver on Tuesday to meet members of the Indo-Canadian community and to support the campaign of incumbent MLA Linda Larson. (Richard McGuire photo)

Christy Clark, the B.C. Liberal leader and premier, visited Brar Orchards south of Oliver on Tuesday to meet members of the Indo-Canadian community and to support the campaign of incumbent MLA Linda Larson. (Richard McGuire photo)

Christy Clark, the B.C. Liberal leader and premier, visited Brar Orchards south of Oliver on Tuesday to meet members of the Indo-Canadian community and to support the campaign of incumbent MLA Linda Larson. (Richard McGuire photo)

Christy Clark, the B.C. Liberal leader and premier, visited Brar Orchards south of Oliver on Tuesday to meet members of the Indo-Canadian community and to support the campaign of incumbent MLA Linda Larson. (Richard McGuire photo)

Christy Clark, the B.C. Liberal leader and premier, visited Brar Orchards south of Oliver on Tuesday to meet members of the Indo-Canadian community and to support the campaign of incumbent MLA Linda Larson. (Richard McGuire photo)

Christy Clark, the B.C. Liberal leader and premier, visited Brar Orchards south of Oliver on Tuesday to meet members of the Indo-Canadian community and to support the campaign of incumbent MLA Linda Larson. (Richard McGuire photo)

Christy Clark, the B.C. Liberal leader and premier, visited Brar Orchards south of Oliver on Tuesday to meet members of the Indo-Canadian community and to support the campaign of incumbent MLA Linda Larson. (Richard McGuire photo)

Christy Clark, the B.C. Liberal leader and premier, visited Brar Orchards south of Oliver on Tuesday to meet members of the Indo-Canadian community and to support the campaign of incumbent MLA Linda Larson. (Richard McGuire photo)

Print Friendly

One Comment

  1. Bob Parker

    May 4, 2017 at 7:40 am

    70% of regional voters support the National Park . . . period.
    We need an MLA that supports the majority.

    Bob Parker
    Disillusioned member of the BC Liberal Party.
    Oliver

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*