CIBC celebrates 50 years of success in Osoyoos with birthday celebration

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has been serving customers – and the Osoyoos community – for 50 years.

The CIBC was founded on June 1, 1961 through the merger of two banks – the Canadian Bank of Commerce (established in 1867) and the Imperial Bank of Canada (established in 1875), said Carol Hapke, banking centre leader.

The Osoyoos branch officially opened for business on June 19, 1967 in a temporary premises on Main Street. The CIBC purchased property and built its first branch building in 1968 at the corner of 76th Avenue and the northwest corner of 83rd Street.

In 1981, CIBC built the current premises and the branch moved to 8516 Main St., said Hapke.

The design of the building was part of a town project to redo a number of commercial properties on Main Street in a Spanish motif.

Last Friday, Hapke and the entire staff at the CIBC threw a celebratory birthday party, complete with cupcakes and balloons, at their branch to celebrate 50 years of business success in Osoyoos.

The small, but dedicated team of staff members have over 175 years of banking experience and are the biggest reason the CIBC Osoyoos branch continues to thrive and grow, said Hapke.

Mike Stephenson, regional head office manager for CIBC in the South Okanagan, noted that not only is the bank celebrating 50 years of operation in Osoyoos, but also 150 years as a corporate entity in 2017.

“We’re looking forward to the next 50 years and many, many more in Osoyoos,” said Stephenson.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson congratulated CIBC employees on this special occasion and said she and her husband Larry have been loyal clients for decades and have thoroughly enjoyed the working relationship they have with the bank.

The CIBC has long been recognized for giving back to the community and the branch in Osoyoos has been supporting various non-profit organizations and community events for decades, said Larson.

Hapke said giving back to the community has been a priority for the past 50 years and that’s not about to change moving forward.

Hapke then presented a cheque for $1,500 to Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre, which will go towards programs and services offered to clients in Osoyoos and Oliver.

CIBC also presented $500 to the RCMP Veterans’ Association for the RCMP Regimental Ball to be held in Osoyoos on Sept. 30.

Several members of the RCMP, including retired members Wade Blake and Jack Decker, were on hand as it was also announced the will turn over proceeds to Desert Valley Hospice Society, .

RCMP officer Kevin Harrison said the volunteer spirit shown by CIBC is “admirable and highly commendable” and he also congratulated Hapke and her staff on 50 years of doing business in Osoyoos.

Hapke thanked the dozens of people who showed up for the birthday party and said she and her staff are looking forward to the future.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times