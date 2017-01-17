Community groups ask council for funding during open public meeting

Requests for funding to build outdoor pickleball courts, increasing the profile of a medieval jousting competition and building a new outdoor infant and toddler playground at the Osoyoos Childcare Centre were part of an open public meeting relating to the Town of Osoyoos’ 2017 budget process Monday night.

For the third consecutive year, Town of Osoyoos council decided to invite members of the public to make requests and share ideas on how to best spend tax dollars as part of the annual budget process.

A packed house of approximately two dozen local residents showed up in council chambers for the 90-minute meeting and representatives from 10 local groups made suggestions and asked for funding from town council.

“I would like to thank all of you for taking the time to put together a presentation and come to council and really just let us know what you’re thinking,” said Mayor Sue McKortoff. “We feel that this is an interesting way to having people listen to each other, explain to us what it is they are so passionate about and why we should consider it in our budget procedure.”

Each of the presenters on Monday night were given five minutes to make their respective presentations to McKortoff and councillors Mike Campol, Jim King and C. J. Rhodes, who listened to proceedings over phone hookup as he was on vacation in Yuma, Arizona. Coun. Carol Youngberg is on vacation in Las Vegas and did not join the public meeting over the phone.

McKortoff reminded presenters and others in attendance that this was not a decision-making meeting, but one where council would listen to ideas and concerns and requests for funding.

“We’ve already spent one long day going through all of the things that our directors have provided us input on about what they think is important for the Town and we’ll now take what you have to say and look at it in the same light,” said McKortoff.

McKortoff pointed out that this open public hearing has resulted in numerous good ideas being presented to council in the past and even led to funding for certain projects council had originally not considered during the budget process.

The presentations, in order of appearance at Monday’s meeting included:

Osoyoos Pickleball Club chair Carol Taylor and member Dr. Fred Hamilton asked for $20,000 in funding to help build four outdoor pickleball courts on the asphalt surface near Osoyoos Secondary School near the Town’s current dog park. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has already approved $10,000 in funding, said Taylor.

There are more than 120 local players and as many as 60 snowbirds playing pickleball at the inside courts at the Sonora Community Centre every week and the demand is there to use outdoor courts, said Taylor.

“We see a great need for outdoor pickleball courts in Osoyoos,” she said.

The City of Penticton provided more than $104,000 to build four new courts in that city last summer and the District of Peachland recently committed more than $220,000 to build outdoor courts in that community, said Taylor.

“We can construct four quality courts for only $30,000” because the asphalt base is already in place, said Hamilton. “What a bargain.”

This “needed community amenity” would not only be heavily used, but would attract tourists, he said.

Gaye Horn, one of the founders of the Osoyoos Gift Cupboard, asked for $100 per month, or $1,200 annually, to purchase supplies such a toothpaste, hair brushes, grooming products and everyday necessities for the program.

The Gift Cupboard has become a resounding success and helped dozens of people since being opened late last summer, she said.

“And it was all donated by members of the community,” she said.

The Gift Cupboard will remain in place to help the less fortunate, despite a recent rash of thefts and vandalism, she said.

Birgit Arnstein, a member of the Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society, said the organization is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2017 and is requesting $2,000 to “make important educational upgrades” to its website and print materials.

Rob Rausch, a founder of the Osoyoos Airport Development Society, asked council to provide $48,000 in funding that would ensure another $250,000 in provincial funding to complete upgrades at the airport and help complete an airport master plan.

The society has already applied for funding from the B.C. Access Care Fund and B.C. Rural Dividend Fund and hopes to get good news soon, he said.

Rausch also spoke as a resident of Harbour Key Drive and said he and 30 neighbours would like council to approve funding to fix the infrastructure on a roadway that constantly floods and causes serious property damage.

Chief Administrative Officer Barry Romanko said an upgrade of Harbour Key Drive is on the Town’s five-year capital projects plan, however, this is an expensive project that would cost $725,000 and would be subject to a borrowing bylaw to pay for it, he said.

It will be up to council to make the final decision as part of the 2017 budget process, said Romanko.

Karen Greig, executive director with the Osoyoos Childcare Centre, asked council to provide $4,500 in funding to build a new “resilient surface” playground for infants and toddlers at the centre.

The flooring at the centre is also 20 years old and needs to be replaced sooner than later both upstairs and downstairs, she said.

Gary Dale, an organizer with the Cactus Jalopies show and shine event that attracts close to 300 custom cars and 5,000 spectators, requested $5,500 to cover the costs of hiring a popular motorcycle stunt team. This year’s Cactus Jalopies event is set for the first weekend in June.

Shirley Baker from the Osoyoos Festival Society, which organizes Cherry Fiesta on Canada Day, Christmas Lite Up and Easter Eggstravaganza, requested $9,400 to cover expected extra costs as 2017 marks the 150th Canada Day celebrations across Canada.

Paddy Head, the vice president of the Desert Park Exhibition Society, requested $5,000 to help cover the costs of building a “medieval village” that would be a big part of the second annual jousting competition scheduled for Desert Park over the May long weekend.

The Parents Advisory Council from Osoyoos Elementary School sent a letter requesting $5,000 to complete a “natural elements playground” for the school’s lower playground area.

McKortoff thanked everyone who showed up and said council will consider all suggestions and funding requests over the next two months when finalizing the 2017 budget.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times