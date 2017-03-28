Contrary to what MLA Larson says about economy, not all is sweetness and light

Dear Editor:

I would like to comment on Richard McGuire’s article that appeared in the March 1, 2017 edition of the Osoyoos Times, under the headline, ‘Larson wants voters to think of the economy.’

Generally speaking, Larson has stated that voters in the Boundary-Similkameen riding should look at the economic record and return the B.C. Liberals to power in early May’s upcoming provincial election.

Larson states that B.C.’s economy is doing so well that this is “a good enough reason to keep going the way we are.”

However, things are not all sweetness and light. According to an RBC Economics forecast, B.C.’s economic growth will slip below the national average in 2017.

With this in mind, it is essential that Larson and the B.C. Liberals press ahead with the establishment of a national park reserve. There are a number of reasons why it makes economic sense to promote a park in the South Okanagan.

According to an article in Penticton Western News under the headline, ‘Tourism Industry Building Momentum’, there was a 60 per cent increase in visitors in the South Okanagan in 2016.

International visitor numbers increased 12.2 per cent between January and October of last year.

Increased visitor numbers translates intomore money in local economies, and in government tax revenue.

In 2008/2009, visitors spent $2.7 billion at Parks Canada locations. Of this amount, $1.2 billion was spent by non-Canadians.

I have been told by European visitors that Canadians go to Europe to see the “old stuff”, but they like to come here to see our natural areas.

Given the fact that national parks make good economic sense to the national, provincial and local economies, it is a mystery why the province wants to delay negotiations regarding the park until after the May election.

You may recall that the province suspended talks about the park in 2012. After the 2013 election negotiations did not reconvene.

Is history going to repeat itself?

If the Liberals are returned to power after the May election what assurances do we have that they would move ahead on the park?

Do Areas 1, 2, and 3 miss out on another four years of national park protection, and do the taxpayers lose out on the economic benefits of having a new national park in the South Okanagan-Similkameen?

Ian Hunt

Oliver, B.C.