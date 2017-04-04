- UPDATED: Three-vehicle accident on ‘Graveyard Hill’ Tuesday afternoon causes non-life-threatening injuries to three peoplePosted 19 hours ago
Council agrees to site visit at proposed Wibit waterpark at Legion Beach
Members of Town of Osoyoos council will conduct a site visit to Legion Beach to get more details about a planned Wibit inflatable water park tentatively planned to open in the spring or early summer of 2018.
Council also voted in favour of holding a public information session in the coming weeks in relation to the inflatable water park proposal.
Last year, the Town received a few enquiries from business operators interested in establishing an inflatable waterpark in Osoyoos, said Alain Cunningham, the Town’s director of planning and development services.
“Council selected a prospective location at Legion Beach after considering various options, shortlisting two possible sites and reviewing survey results and comments from 249 respondents,” said Cunningham, during a presentation to council on Monday. “At council’s regular meeting on Nov. 21, 2016, they resolved to release the results of the inflatable waterpark proposal survey to the public and to proceed with a Request For Proposal for the establishment on an inflatable waterpark at Legion Beach.”
After review by the Town’s Waterfront Steering Committee, an RFP was released on Jan. 11, 2017 and the RFP required a lengthy list of contents relating to lease value, business arrangements and details about the prospective operators of the waterpark, said Cunningham.
“In view of these rigorous requirements, it is perhaps not surprising that only one proposal was received from a well-established company in this field,” he said.
Brittany and Rylie Gallagher of Okanagan Wibit are the only ones to submit a proposal to the Town and the detailed information they provided reflects their experience in operating similar Wibit waterparks in Penticton and Kelowna – with another scheduled to open this summer in Peachland.
Member of the Waterfront Steering Committee had many questions about the proposed waterpark and all of their concerns were answered in the package presented to council, said Cunningham.
Residents from Osoyoos will have the opportunity to learn more about the proposal and provide comments and feedback at the upcoming public forum, he said.
The owners of Wibit Okanagan would be responsible for paying an annual lease payment to the Town, liability insurance, head lease fees to the Province and Town, B.C. Assessment taxes, a business license and application to the Province for changes to the Water Sustainability Act.
Considering all of the work still needed to be completed, the earliest this park would be operational is the spring of 2018, said Cunningham.
The package to council suggests the park would attract 80 customers a day with a daily fee of $25 and would have capacity to increase daily usage to 120 people.
No date for the site visit by members of council was announced at Monday’s meeting.
KEITH LACEY
Osoyoos Times
David Smith
April 5, 2017 at 2:25 pm
The proposal which was presented to Town Council at their regular meeting for a ‘Wibit’ Inflatable WaterPark was as enlightening as it will be worrisome — certainly to Osoyoos residents who have long enjoyed the peace and quiet of a small beach located in a residential area along 89th Street.
Two very significant things emerged from the Planning Department’s Report. First, the earliest anticipated date for the installation of this plastic waterpark Spring, 2018. That’s the good news!
The not-so-good news for the residents near, and the users of, Legion Beach is the size and scope of the waterpark. Basically, it appears that the Town Council and/or its Planning Department has given the company which is pitching this development (‘Okanagan Wibits’) the whole of Legion Beach to have as their private domain for what will no doubt be a very profitable summer business. No doubt the Town will receive a portion of the profits, but the whole beach? Many citizens are not even aware of this very small beach situated along 89th Street. Seriously, Legion Beach is far too small for the waterpark which is, apparently, envisaged. Furthermore, not nearly (if any) consideration has been given to the severe shortage of parking and, perhaps most important of all, an attraction such as a waterpark at this beach is a pedestrian accident just waiting to happen. From a traffic point-of-view, major and expensive changes will have to made to ‘playground’ and ‘speed limit’ signage (and enforcement), crosswalks, parking, and fencing.
To the Council’s credit, an amendment was made to the options which had been provided in the report (which was approved) so that another location might still be considered.
One hopes that common sense will prevail, and if Osoyoos really wants this type of waterpark, then a more suitable of the Town’s several beaches should be chosen as the location for this ‘Wibit’ Waterpark.