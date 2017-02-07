Council approves spending big dollars on several major infrastructure projects

Even before the official 2017 budget process has been finalized, Town of Osoyoos council approved spending several hundred thousand dollars on some major local infrastructure projects for 2017 during Monday’s regular meeting of town council.

As they are allowed to do under provincial regulations, council approved funding for several key projects they have already tentatively approved during the budget process that started in December.

This will allow for construction to begin soon instead of having to wait until the entire budget process is completed and approved by council.

Council approved spending $290,000 for a water distribution system extension and looping from Lakeshore Drive at 56th Avenue to Hwy. 3 at 51st Street.

The purpose of this project is to provide access to the Town’s domestic water system for four unserviced lots, provide fire protection to Lakeshore Drive/Hwy. 3 intersection areas, eliminate a dead end watermain on Bayview Crescent and provide looping for the water distribution system, said Dinwoodie.

“Looping of a water distribution system improves water quality by ensuring fresh water is always being supplied to the area,” he said. “As a result of this proposed watermain extension and looping project, a section of the roadway will be excavated for the installation of a 150 millimetre water line.

“Once this work has been completed, it is suggested that not only the area of the water line installation be repaved, but that the entire roadway on Lakeshore Drive receive a 50 millimetre asphalt overlay between Hwy. 3 and 56 Avenue.”

Council also approve spending $305,000 to improve the water supply main between Gyro Park and the Holiday Inn hotel.

“This project has the objective of upgrading the distribution system between east and west Osoyoos and to provide redundancy,” said Dinwoodie. “Twin 300 millimetre watermains are proposed to be installed between Gyro Park and the Holiday Inn.

“One of the mains will be connected to the existing 300 millimetre main and will serve as a distribution main paralleling the existing 250 millimetre main on the Hwy. 3 bridge. The second 300 mm main would, in the future, serve as a raw water supply main between Wells 4 and 5 and the proposed water treatment plant to be located at the Jack Shaw Gardens.”

Council approved spending $305,000 on this project during budget talks in December.

Council also approved $25,000 in funding to repair the Town’s only street sweeper.

Dinwoodie asked council to approve the purchase of an impeller housing assembly for the Elgin Crosswind Street Sweeper.

“The impeller housing is the actual structure which contains the street sweeper’s fan unit,” he said. “The integrity of this compartment is imperative in order for the street sweeper to create the vacuum necessary for the machine to pick up road debris. The existing impeller housing has been compromised over the past 12 years of service and, therefore, requires replacement.”

In order to repair the Town’s only street sweeper during the winter months, when it is not being used, his department would like to order the necessary replacement parts and schedule repair work to take place immediately, he said.

Council approved $25,000 in funding to complete this project during budget deliberations in December.

Operational services also requested and received unanimous support from council to replace the existing nine-year-old two-tonner dump truck with a new model.

The existing vehicle has numerous mechanical issues which will require a substantial amount of repair work if the unit is not replaced in 2017, said Dinwoodie.

“The operational services department utilizes this unit as a general utility vehicle performing a variety of tasks, including garbage collection, material hauling and snow plowing,” he said. “In order to have a new vehicle in service by the summer of 2017, proposals to replace the existing two-tonne truck should be made available to the public to bid on in early February of 2017.”

Council had already approved $130,000 in funds to complete this project in December as part of the 2017 budget process.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times