Council Briefs: Osoyoos voters will have two days to cast advance ballots in 2018 municipal election

Registered voters in Osoyoos will have two opportunities to cast ballots in advance polls before this fall’s general election date, set for Oct. 20.

At Monday’s regular meeting of Town of Osoyoos council, council tentatively supported a second advanced poll be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

The Town of Osoyoos is required to have to advance voting opportunities following last year’s census results that put the Town’s population in excess of 5,000, said chief administrative officer Barry Romanko, during a presentation to council on Monday.

“The first is to be held 10 days before general voting day and the second is to be set by bylaw between the 10th day before general voting and general voting day,” he said.

Staff reviewed when other nearby municipalities held their second required advance voting day and in 2014 they ranged from nine days before general voting day in Penticton to three days before in Summerland, Peachland and West Kelowna, said Romanko.

Staff looked at the options of holding a second advance voting day four and five days before, but there is a council meeting on the Monday and there wouldn’t be sufficient time to set up council chambers for advance voting if it were held on Tuesday.

“Therefore, staff are recommending the third day before general voting day, or Wednesday, Oct. 17, be established as the second required advance voting day for the Town,” said Romanko.

The Local Government Act requires polls to be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for advance and general voting.

Town approves deal to allow drag races to continue at Osoyoos Airport

Town council voted unanimously to continue its longstanding working relationship with the Wine Country Racing Association (WCRA), which means drag racing events will continue at the Osoyoos Airport in 2018.

The WCRA had requested the use of the airport’s runway to hold their drag racing events over five weekends in 2018. They include April 28-29, June 2-3, June 16-17, Sept. 22-23 and Oct. 6-7.

The Town will continue to receive a 33 per cent share of net ticket sales and participant fees from the race days.

Council approves funding for water twinning project

Council also voted on Monday to approve a contract for close to $1 million to complete the Rural Area Twinning water project from 87th Street to 104th Avenue, across Hwy. 97.

“In accordance with conditions of the Town’s water systems operating permit as issued by Interior Health, options for System 8 and 9 compliance with the Drinking Water Protection Act were assessed in 2007,” said Jim Dinwoodie, the Town’s director of operational services. “In a report dated August, 2008, a long range compliance plan is described comprising a twin domestic water system in the service area of Systems 8 and 9 which would be supplied by the Town’s municipal system wells.

“This project is the third phase in the implementation of the plan to comply with the IHA and Drinking Water Protection Act.”

This project will continue to twin irrigation systems 8 and consists of installing watermains, water service tubing, 30 water services and 5,000 metres of pavement restoration.

This project was previously tendered, but only one bid was returned and it was above the suggested budget, so it was retendered and this time five bids were forwarded, said Dinwoodie.

The total project cost is $977,000, with $108,000 needed from the Town’s water reserves fund, he said.

Staff recommended the project be awarded to the lowest bidder, which was Superior Excavating Ltd. from Peachland.

By approving this contract now, work can begin in early spring and be completed as soon as possible, said Dinwoodie.

Sage Pub asks to allow it to join Cactus Jalopies

The Sage Pub in Osoyoos has formally applied to the Town to be part of the popular Cactus Jalopies Show and Shine event.

“The Sage Pub would like to host a beer garden and barbecue outside the pub on the beach and sidewalk,” said Gerald Davis, the Town’s director of community services. “A mini car show would be held in the adjacent parking stalls, with one lane from the roadway supplying an additional viewing and walking area.”

The Sage Pub is also planning a registration evening that will provide another area for participants to show off their custom-made vehicles, he said.

“During this time they would like to have a licensed beer garden that would provide beverages on the sidewalk and beach,” said Davis. “They would like to close one side of the roadway, have controlled access for local traffic and show cars in the designated parking stalls.”

The Town, through council approval, is required to make a decision on whether to make land available for this function and charge a small fee because profits are involved, he said.

Town staff is prepared to work with the proponents to implement a safe activity and is prepared to delegate authority to implement a controlled road closure for this event, which will take place for one night only on Thursday, May 31, said Davis.

The Cactus Jalopies Show and Shine, which has become one of the more popular custom car shows in B.C. over the past 13 years, is expected to once again attract hundreds of custom vehicles and thousands of spectators to Gyro Park from June 1-3.

The area around The Sage Pub, located on Cottonwood Drive, isn’t heavily used in early June and the proponents at The Sage Pub will have to follow a very strict set of rules and regulations before being successful in obtaining an liquor license, said Davis.

Council voted in favour of supporting this request and will develop a land use agreement and fee sharing deal in the coming weeks.

The liquor license that management with The Sage Pub is applying for under a Special Permit agreement will only be in effect for the evening of May 31, said Davis.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times