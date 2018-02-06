Council made correct call to let incoming council make final call on when meetings should be held

With only a few months left in their current mandate, Town of Osoyoos council made the right call on Monday to leave it to the incoming council following this fall’s municipal election to decide about when regular meetings of council should take place.

There was only one member of the current council who strongly supported holding regular meetings of council during the evening.

A motion to ask for public input through the Town’s website wasn’t supported by anyone else on Monday. Neither was a motion to get information from other municipalities of similar size to see when they hold their regular meetings of council.

In the end, council supported a motion from C.J. Rhodes supporting a staff recommendation to allow the newly-elected council following this fall’s municipal election to revisit this issue.

Considering the current council has only eight months left in its current mandate, very few would argue that council made the right decision on this issue.