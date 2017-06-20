Council wants to plant special tree in Gyro Park to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday

Members of Town of Osoyoos council became branch managers on Monday as they were talking about trees.

Council agreed they will look at the option of planting a tree in Gyro Park to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, they discussed the issue of “nuisance trees” that are bothering a group of neighbours who live near Goodman Park.

Coun. C. J. Rhodes thought it would be a good idea to plant a tree to help celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations.

For many years, a large tree was transplanted at Gyro Park over the Christmas holiday season and it was decorated by local residents and became a popular part of the holiday season for local residents, said Rhodes.

“I would like to revive that,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes agreed that some research would have to be done to find a suitable location to plant the tree.

He has talked to numerous residents about doing something special to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations and many thought the idea of planting a new tree was a good idea, he said.

Rhodes suggested the town’s Waterfront Steering Committee be engaged to give their thoughts on the best place to plant this special tree.

Mayor Sue McKortoff applauded Rhodes’ idea to plant a special tree for Canada 150 celebrations.

With the July 1 celebrations just over a week away, there won’t be time to plant the tree before Canada Day, but she would like to announce to local residents that this project is going to go ahead during Canada Day festivities in Osoyoos, said McKortoff.

Barry Romanko, the town’s chief administrative officer, agreed that consulting the Waterfront Steering Committee is a good idea as they can offer some great suggestions in finding the best place to plant the tree.

“I think we should try and integrate it into the overall planning of the area,” he said.

“We’ll take this idea and bring it to the steering committee … and see where the best place is to make it happen.”

Rhodes said planting a special tree in the right location will provide a lasting legacy to remember Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations

While council is in favour of planting this special tree in Gyro Park, they were not willing to approve removing some nuisance trees from Goodman Park.

In early June, a local resident contacted Jim Dinwoodie, the town’s director of operational services, with concerns about several nuisance Cottonwood Trees located in Goodman Park.

The man was told to write a letter to town council voicing his concerns and those of several neighbours.

The man submitted a letter as well as a petition signed by a couple dozen neighbours.

“There is no question that the Cottonwood trees in Goodman Park do produce a large volume of cottonwood seed pods (fluff) each spring,” said Dinwoodie. “The trees do, however, appear to be healthy and in no danger of falling or causing damage to property or pedestrians.

“The planning and development department is planning to produce an Urban Forestry Plan and Tree Management Bylaw later this summer and an evaluation of these nuisance Cottonwood trees in Goodman Park would be included in the study.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of a motion to not do anything about these particular trees until the forestry plan has been completed and a recommendation is put forward on how to best deal with these nuisance trees in Goodman Park

The urban forestry plan is expected to be completed some time this summer.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times