Couple has spent entire 60 years of marriage in Osoyoos

When Corny DeCock first accepted a job as a very young man with the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) and moved to Osoyoos, he knew he liked the town.

What he didn’t know at the time was that he and his new bride Linda would fall in love with the town and not once in the past six decades have they ever talked about living anywhere else.

Two weeks ago, Corny and Linda celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary and they have lived in the same home in Osoyoos for the past 54 years.

Because they have lived in Osoyoos for so long and have been active participants in their community, Corny and Linda know most of “oldtimers” who live here and believe they are the only couple in town who have spent their entire 60-year marriage in Osoyoos.

“There are other couples who may have been married longer than us, but I don’t know of any other couple who have spent their entire 60-year marriage in Osoyoos,” said Corny, a jovial and friendly man who, like his wife, look amazing for 80 years of age.

“We loved this town from the moment we moved here and never really wanted to live anywhere else. We’re very proud to say we’ve spent our entire married life here in Osoyoos.

“We raised all five of our children in this wonderful town and we couldn’t think of a better place to live.”

After working for the CPR for 21 years in Osoyoos, Corny and Linda had a tough choice to make when the railway closed in Osoyoos.

“We had five children in school and there was no way we wanted to move,” he said. “We talked about what we were going to do and I decided we would start our own painting company.

“We were very lucky because the business took off and we managed to run a very successful painting company here in little Osoyoos for many years. I was lucky enough to land several contracts with the big property owners in town and we ended up hiring several employees and were never without work the entire time we owned that company.”

Corny grew up in Armstrong, while Linda grew up in Vernon. Corny was visiting a good friend of his at age 18 in Vernon and couldn’t help but notice his neighbour was an attractive young lady who appeared to be his age.

When Corny uttered one day that he was going to take her out on a date, Linda didn’t believe him.

But the following Saturday night, dressed dapper in a nice suit and tie, Corny showed up at her door.

“I didn’t believe him,” said Linda. “But he did show up and we went out. It wasn’t love at first sight or anything, but we got along well.”

Corny, however, was smitten and asked her out again the following week.

She accepted and the rest, as they say, is history.

Corny had always played and loved sports so it was no coincidence he proposed to Linda six months later at a hockey game in Vernon.

“I proposed to her at a Vernon Canadians game about six months after we started going out,” he said smiling. “I had brought her into this place called Jake’s Jewellers in Vernon and there was one ring she had commented on.

“Just before going to the game, she told me she had gone back into the store and noticed the ring was gone … little did she know I had just bought it earlier that day and was going to pop the big question at the hockey game.

“Her dad was also a big hockey fan and he was with us and I had asked and received permission to ask his daughter to marry me. I got down on one knee and told her I loved her and if she would be my wife. Thankfully she said yes.”

A week before their 60th wedding anniversary, their five children, 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren threw a special family celebration in Penticton.

Last weekend, the eight original members of their wedding party – who are all alive and well 60 years later – threw another party for them at a golf course clubhouse in Armstrong.

When asked what the key to a successful marriage is, Corny and Linda share the same thoughts.

“You have to get along and give each other space,” he said. “Working together as a team is absolutely crucial and you can’t let money or financial issues come between you.

“Every marriage has its ups and downs, but you have to work at it, respect each other and have some fun.”

Linda agrees.

“You have to be there for each other and don’t get too upset when times get tough,” she said.

Playing sports is a big reason Corny and Linda believe they enjoy very good health at age 80.

Corny was a longtime member of the Osoyoos Border Bruins fastball team.

“Playing ball was a big part of my life,” he said. “We used to play in front of crowds well over 1,000 people, which is pretty amazing in this small town. The amount of support we received was incredible.”

Corny also played hockey and badminton and curled competitively for years.

Linda was a regular curler, but said raising five children kept her plenty busy for more than 20 years.

Corny and Linda consider themselves blessed to have enjoyed a wonderful life together in Osoyoos.

“Osoyoos has been very good to me and my family,” he said. “I can’t say a bad word about our lives here. The people are wonderful, we’ve made many great friends and the residents in this town allowed us to run a very successful business.

“It was a great place to raise our children and I can’t tell you how lucky we have been to spend these past 60 years in this town.”

Linda echoes the same thoughts.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to live,” she said. “It’s a beautiful town with great people and great weather. We’ve been blessed to live here all these years.”

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times