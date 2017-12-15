Coyotes battle Steam tonight for first place in division

The Osoyoos Coyotes will face the Summerland Steam tonight (Friday) in a battle for first place in the Okanagan Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

After a 5-1 victory over the Posse in Princeton Wednesday, the Coyotes now have 39 points – the same as Summerland, but the Coyotes have a game in hand.

The winner of Friday night’s game, which starts at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Arena, will jump to 41 points and a clear hold on first place in the division.

The Coyotes will get a second chance to increase their point total on Saturday night when they host the Posse. Summerland doesn’t play on Saturday or Sunday, but they do have a game in Princeton on Tuesday night.

If this weekend’s action doesn’t result in a clear leader, Osoyoos and Summerland will go at each other again at the Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29.

Osoyoos and Summerland currently enjoy a nine-point lead over third-place Princeton and Kelowna is a point behind Princeton in fourth. The embattled North Okanagan Knights are a distant fifth with just 20 points.

In Wednesday’s afternoon game, the Coyotes scored five goals before the Posse finally managed to get their only goal – a power play goal late in the third period.

Sam Reinbolt and Judd Repole both led the scoring with two goals each, one each unassisted.

Colin Bell scored the other Coyote goal, the first of the game.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times