Coyotes beat Princeton 2-1 in tight game, widening their lead in the Okanagan Division

The Osoyoos Coyotes battled to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Princeton Posse at the Sun Bowl Arena Wednesday night.

The win gives the Coyotes a five-point lead in the Okanagan Division over their second-place rivals, the Summerland Steam. Summerland has a game in hand.

Princeton outshot the Coyotes in the first two periods. Although the Coyotes seemed energized after their first goal halfway through the second period, they had trouble maintaining the momentum.

This year’s Posse, now in third place, is a much stronger team than last year when they were stuck in the bottom for most of the season.

There was no scoring in the first period and for almost half of the second. There were a couple of near misses, such as when Brandon Onstein got a breakaway and hit the goalpost, but neither team could connect.

Finally, Jack McNamara managed to move in on a breakaway and put the puck past Princeton goalie Bobby Milligan. Kaleb Comishin and Nick Nordstrom got the assists.

Six minutes into the third period, Comishin made it 2-0 for the Coyotes on a power play goal with Austin Cleaver and Carter Shannon assisting.

A few minutes later, Nicholas Koch scored Princeton’s only goal, denying Osoyoos goalie Liam Aitken a shutout in an otherwise strong game for Aitken.

Neither team was able score in the last half of the third period, even though Princeton pulled goalie Milligan for an extra attacker. The game ended 2-1 for Osoyoos.

The Coyotes have one more game this week on Friday when they face the Chiefs in Kelowna.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times