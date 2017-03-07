Coyotes beat Summerland 5-4 in overtime to kick off series

Fans were treated to an exciting series opener as the Osoyoos Coyotes beat the Summerland Steam 5-4 in the second period of overtime at the Sun Bowl Arena Tuesday night.

The Coyotes take the lead in the best-of-seven Okanagan Division final in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The Coyotes, who haven’t seen action in a week, took a while to get back into the groove and had difficulty controlling the puck at first.

After successfully killing a penalty, they allowed Summerland to take a 1-0 lead seven minutes into the first period.

But the Coyotes recovered from their slow start as the first period progressed and they managed to score on their only power play of the first period.

Austin Cleaver got the goal with 46 seconds remaining and Reid Wilson and Carter Robinson got the assists.

The second period saw the Coyotes dominate the play throughout as they managed 19 shots on goal to Summerland’s 7. But the score remained locked at 1-1 through the entire scoreless period.

Five seconds before the end of the period, Robinson took a holding penalty. The third period started with Osoyoos a man short and it didn’t take long for Summerland to score a power play goal and take a 2-1 lead.

Less than a minute later, the Coyotes scored their own power play goal to tie the game 2-2.

Daniel Stone got the goal and Colin Bell and Austin Steger assisted.

Just 47 seconds later, the Coyotes scored again, taking the lead for the first time in the game.

Robinson got the goal and Jackson Glimpel and Wilson assisted.

Summerland picked up steam and scored again before the halfway mark of the third period, tying the game 3-3.

Minutes later, Judd Repole scored for the Coyotes, again putting them ahead. Steger got the assist.

Then, with just over a minute left in the third period, Wyatt Gale of the Steam managed again to tie the score, forcing the game into overtime.

After 10 minutes of overtime, the score remained tied 4-4, bringing another overtime period.

Finally, 12 minutes into the second overtime period, Cleaver scored his second goal of the game to give the Coyotes the win. Steger assisted.

In other playoff action, the Chase Heat beat the Kamloops Storm 4-1 to tie their series at one game each.

The Nelson Leafs beat the Beaver Valley Nitehawks 5-4 in the first game of their series.

The Kimberley Dynamiters beat the Creston Valley Thunder Cats 3-2, also in the first game of their series.

The Coyotes face the Steam again Wednesday night at the Sun Bowl Arena. Games 3 and 4 are Friday and Saturday in Summerland.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times