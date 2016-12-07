Coyotes blow two-goal lead to lose 3-2 in overtime

The Osoyoos Coyotes blew a two-goal lead Wednesday night to lose 3-2 to the North Okanagan Knights in overtime.

The Coyotes played well in the first two periods, but their luck turned in the third. In the space of less than two minutes near the end of the third period, the Knights scored two quick goals and the Coyote lead evaporated.

Carter Robinson scored the first Coyote goal of the game halfway through the first period when he saw an opening and skated in to put the puck past North Okanagan goalie Daniel Paul. Colton Rhodes got the assist.

This was the occasion for the Christmas Toy Toss, and stuffed tows were showered onto the ice by fans as the Coyotes celebrated their lead.

Early in the second period, Judd Repole scored on a power play assisted by Daniel Stone and Colin Bell.

The Coyotes also outshot the Knights – 20-16 in the first period and 15-6 in the second.

But something happened in the third and the Knights gained control of the puck, outshooting the Coyotes 12-9.

The Coyote power play was less effective than usual, with only one power play goal in six chances.

With just over five minutes remaining in the third period, Layne Greene scored for North Okanagan. Less than two minutes later, Brady Marzocco tied the score.

Just a minute and 15 seconds into the first overtime period, Dean Whitcomb of the Knights scored the game winner.

The game in some ways was a mirror image of the Coyotes come-from-behind win on Saturday when they won in overtime against 100 Mile House after being down 3-0.

The Coyotes get two chances this weekend to get back on track. They play Friday in Sicamous and Saturday in Revelstoke.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times