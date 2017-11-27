Coyotes bury Posse 8-0, but fall to Wranglers for third time

The Osoyoos Coyotes swept away the Princeton Posse 8-0 on Friday, but they couldn’t maintain the momentum Saturday when they fell 7-5 to the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Daniel Paul earned the shutout in Princeton in a game that avenged a loss to the Posse two weeks earlier.

Judd Repole was the star of Friday’s game, earning a hat trick and two assists.

Carter Shannon managed two goals, one on a power play and one while the Coyotes were shorthanded.

The most points, however, went to Colin Bell, who scored one goal and five assists.

Other Coyote goals were scored by Connor Onstein and Hunter Johnson.

As well as earning his shutout, goalie Paul also picked up an assist and two minor penalties.

The Coyotes benefited from a strong power play, picking up five goals on eight power plays. By contrast, Princeton was unable to score on any of its nine power plays.

The first period remained scoreless until 16 minutes in when Repole scored his first goal on a power play.

In the second period, the Coyotes more than clinched it, scoring three goals.

In the third period, Osoyoos buried the Posse with four goals.

Saturday marked the third time this season that the Coyotes have lost to the Wranglers, who lead the Doug Birks Division.

The Coyotes stayed competitive through most of the game, actually outshooting the Wranglers 42-32.

Once again, the Coyote power play was strong with the Yotes scoring four goals in five power plays.

Repole picked up two goals and an assist, all on power plays.

Other Coyote goals went to Shannon, Johnson and Cameron Welch.

Shannon opened the scoring early in the first period, but two minutes later the Wranglers evened the score.

Repole put the Coyotes ahead again before the Wranglers tied the game 2-2 with 26 seconds left in the first period.

Two quick power play goals by Frazer Dodd of 100 Mile House in the second period put the Wranglers in front 4-2. Dodd went on to earn a hat trick with another goal in the third period.

Johnson scored the only Coyote goal of the second period, which ended 4-3.

Early in the third period, Welch tied the score with the only Coyote goal not scored on a power play.

Dodd’s third goal for the Wranglers put them ahead 5-4 seven minutes into the third period.

Repole bounced back with his second goal two minutes later to tie the game once again.

That, however, was the last Coyote goal of the game. Justin Bond scored his second goal of the game for the Wranglers 11 minutes into the third period, giving his team a 6-5 lead.

The Coyotes pulled goalie Paul in the final minutes for an extra attacker, but the gamble failed when Julien Dewey scored his second goal of the game, unassisted, on the empty net.

The win and loss leave the Coyotes in second place in the Okanagan Division, tied for points with the Kelowna Chiefs, but with two games in hand.

Those two teams face each other twice this week when the Coyotes host the Chiefs this Wednesday and again on Friday.

On Saturday, the Coyotes will travel to Sicamous to face the Eagles, who have only won four games this year and are mired deep in the bottom of the Birks Division.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times