Coyotes come back to win 6-4, take three-game lead over Summerland

The Osoyoos Coyotes came back from behind twice Friday night to beat the Summerland Steam 6-4 and take a three-game lead in their best-of-seven series.

The high-scoring game was a dramatic switch from Wednesday night’s 2-1 home game, but it was the Coyotes’ potent power play that made the big difference.

Osoyoos managed to capitalize on four of six power plays, while Summerland only scored on one for five.

Ryan Roseboom, who returned to action Wednesday after being suspended for three previous games, was the Coyotes’ star Friday night with two goals and two assists.

But his linemates Colin Bell and Judd Repole also did well. Bell also picked up four points with one goal and three assists and Repole managed three assists.

Summerland took an early 2-0 lead with two goals by Riley Pettitt.

Colton Rhodes got the first Coyote goal midway through the first period, assisted by Bell and Repole.

Summerland took a penalty with just 12 seconds left in the first period, and Bryson Cecconi wasted no time scoring a power-play goal 35 seconds into the second period to tie the score. Bell and Roseboom assisted.

But Summerland soon scored two more goals, the second their lone power-play goal, to take a 4-2 lead close to the halfway mark of the second period.

Two Osoyoos power-play goals in the second half of the period tied the score at 4-4.

Bell scored from Roseboom and Repole. Then Roseboom scored from Repole and Bell.

Two more Coyote goals late in the third period put Osoyoos ahead 6-4. These were the only two goals the Coyotes scored with both teams at full strength.

Hunter Johnson scored with Sam Reinbolt assisting.

Then Roseboom scored his second goal of the night, assisted by Bell and Rhodes.

The fourth game takes place Saturday night in Summerland. A win by Osoyoos would take the series.

If Summerland wins, and more games are necessary, they would take place Monday in Osoyoos, Tuesday in Summerland and Wednesday in Osoyoos.

In other playoff action, Chase beat Kamloops 4-3. Chase leads that series 3-1.

Kimberley beat Creston Valley 4-3 in overtime. Kimberley leads the series 2-1.

And Beaver Valley beat Nelson 3-2 in overtime. Beaver Valley now leads the series 3-0.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times