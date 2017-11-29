Coyotes defeat Chiefs 5-3 in first of two-game battle for second place

The Osoyoos Coyotes skated to a 5-3 victory Wednesday night in their first of two games against the rival Kelowna Chiefs in just two nights.

The two games are important because before Wednesday’s game, the two teams were tied at 27 points each in a battle for second place in the Okanagan Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL).

Their next match on Friday evening will determine whether the Coyotes can stay ahead of their rivals, who have played two more games this season than the Yotes.

The tightly fought first period saw the two teams each take the lead – first Kelowna, then Osoyoos – before ending in a 2-2 tie.

Osoyoos goals went to Hunter Johnson and Judd Repole. Connor Onstein and Levi Holz assisted on Johnson’s goal. Repole’s goal was unassisted.

In the second period, 20 seconds into a Kelowna power play, Sam Reinbolt picked up a loose puck and skated in alone to score an unassisted, shorthanded goal and put the Coyotes ahead 3-2.

Less than three minutes later, Brandon Onstein passed the puck from beside the net to Colin Bell, who was right in front and fired it past goalie Max Gaudet.

Kelowna tried to come back in the third period, when Tyler Love closed the gap to 4-3.

But with just over four minutes remaining, Cody Allen scored the clincher for the Coyotes, unassisted, to end the game at 5-3.

Wednesday night’s game was preceded with a tailgate party in front of the Sun Bowl Arena where local singer Diane Ball sang Christmas songs and volunteer Glen Peter flipped burgers.

On Friday night the Coyotes face the Chiefs again at the Sun Bowl before heading to Sicamous Saturday night to face the Eagles.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times