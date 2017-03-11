Coyotes do it again – eliminate Summerland in four straight games

The Osoyoos Coyotes have done it again – they eliminated the Summerland Steam in four straight games Saturday night, having done the same recently to the North Okanagan Knights.

The final score of the fourth game, played in Summerland, was 2-1 for the Coyotes.

Osoyoos’ victory in the Okanagan Division final now brings them to the Okanagan Conference final, where they’ll face the winner of the Chase-Kamloops series.

With Chase currently leading that series 3-1, they appear to be the most likely opponent. That series could soon wrap up if Chase wins their next game Sunday night.

Coyotes owner Randy Bedard said he anticipates the next series will begin next Saturday and Sunday with Osoyoos enjoying home ice advantage. That series will be a best of five.

“Very proud of the boys,” Bedard said in a text message after Saturday’s game.

Once again, the Coyotes played defensive hockey, taking only one penalty in the entire game Saturday night.

Daniel Stone opened the scoring halfway through the first period, assisted by Colin Bell and Judd Repole.

Halfway through the second period, Wyatt Gale scored for Summerland unassisted to tie the score.

Near the end of the period, Repole scored on a power play to put the Coyotes ahead again 2-1. Stone and Bryson Cecconi assisted.

There was no scoring in the third period. The Steam pulled goalie Matthew Huber in the last couple of minutes, but they were unable to take advantage of the extra attacker.

In other playoff action, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks beat the Nelson Leafs 4-1 to win their series in four straight games.

And the Kimberley Dynamiters beat the Creston Valley Thunder Cats 4-3 in overtime. Kimberley leads that series 3-1 with the next game scheduled for Monday in Creston.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times