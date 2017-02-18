Coyotes end season with 3-1 win over Chiefs; Osoyoos faces North Okanagan in playoffs

The Osoyoos Coyotes finished their regular season with a 3-1 victory over the Kelowna Chiefs Saturday, but the game didn’t count for anything.

The Coyotes had already clinched first place in the Okanagan Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and the Chiefs had clinched third place earlier this month.

The game that counted was in Princeton Saturday, where the Posse went down to defeat 4-2 at the hands of the North Okanagan Knights. The victory for the Knights gives them a fourth-place finish and a playoff spot, where they will face the Coyotes on Friday.

With the Osoyoos-Kelowna game not counting for anything other than statistics, Coyotes Coach Ken Law held back a number of his best players, giving his third and fourth lines a workout.

Tyler Holz, another returning Coyote veteran who has been sidelined this season with an injury, was on the ice Saturday, wearing a temporary captain’s “C” on his jersey. He also played Friday against North Okanagan.

Hunter Johnson, Austin Cleaver and Cody Allen wore temporary assistant captains’ “A”s on their jerseys and the bench was thinner than usual.

The Coyotes opened the scoring five minutes into the first period when Connor Onstein spotted a loose puck in front of Kelowna goalie Tanner Marshall and skated up to flip it in. Cleaver assisted.

Kelowna scored the only goal of the second period on a power play, 11 seconds after they returned to full strength from a penalty of their own.

The teams remained tied for most of the third period.

With just 2:38 remaining, Carter Robinson scored, assisted by Evan Della-Paolera and Reid Wilson, to put the Coyotes ahead 2-1.

Della-Paolera took a penalty just after the goal for unsportsmanlike conduct leaving the Coyotes shorthanded going into the final minutes.

Moments later, Kelowna pulled goalie Marshall, giving the Chiefs six attackers to four for the Coyotes as they sought to tie the game.

It didn’t work. With 48 seconds remaining, Wilson scored on the empty net, assisted by Colton Rhodes, to end the game 3-1 for the Coyotes.

The playoffs kick off Friday and Saturday with Osoyoos hosting North Okanagan at the Sun Bowl Arena for the first two games of a best of seven series.

Summerland hosts Kelowna the same nights to start their series.

