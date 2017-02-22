Coyotes hand out awards at annual banquet

The Osoyoos Coyotes handed out awards to top players Tuesday night at the team’s annual banquet at the Watermark Beach Resort.

The awards night comes as the team has just wrapped up its regular season at the top of the Okanagan Division and is about to start the opening round of the playoffs against North Okanagan on Friday.

The awards are as follows:

AG Foods (Regular Season) “Most Valuable Player” – Ryan Roseboom

(Regular Season) “Top Scorer” – Colin Bell

Knightrous Contracting “Top Defenceman” – Daniel Stone

Osoyoos Credit Union “Rookie of the Year” – Liam Aitken

Shoppers Drug Mart “Most Inspirational Player” – Jackson Glimpel

White Kennedy CA “Most Sportsmanlike Player” – Carter Robinson

“Unsung Hero” – Judd Repole

Rotary Club of Osoyoos “Team Leadership/Community Involvement” – Connor Onstein

Rotary Club of Osoyoos “Scholastic Achievement” – Kaleb Comishin

Buy-Low Foods “Three Stars Champion” – Austin Steger

McLean Construction “Fan’s Choice” – Colton Rhodes

“Corporate Partner of the Year” – Vedder Transport (Fred Zweep)

Penticton Toyota “Volunteer of the Year” – Jen Jensen

“Fan of the Year” – Janette Heppell

Dedicated Achievement Award Recipients include: Carl Poole, Justin Price, Linda MacDonald & Shaune Malkinson, Glen Peter, Damien Hannah, Nancy Kaiser