Coyotes land dramatic come-from-behind overtime win over Wrangers

The Osoyoos Coyotes overcame a three-goal deficit to land a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory Saturday night against the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Things looked grim for the home hockey team late in the second period with the Coyotes down 3-0. Their luck changed with just over a minute remaining in the period when Connor Onstein scored, assisted by Colton Rhodes, to put Osoyoos back in the game.

Midway through the third period, Ryan Roseboom narrowed the gap with a power-play goal assisted by Reid Wilson and Judd Repole.

But, as the third period entered its final minutes, Osoyoos remained down 3-2.

Luck changed for the Coyotes when Stephen Egan of the Wrangers took a boarding penalty with 2:36 remaining in the third period. Not content with just one extra attacker, the Coyotes also pulled goalie Adam Jones for an additional forward.

The Coyotes hammered the Wranglers relentlessly as the period drew toward a close.

Then, with just 1:21 remaining, Hunter Johnson, who was just in front of the net, managed to score the tying goal. Jackson Glimpel and Austin Steger got the assists.

The team and fans erupted with joy. But the drama wasn’t over.

With just 18 seconds left in the period, Justin Bond of the Wranglers took a slashing penalty. When the game went into overtime, the Coyotes had a man advantage.

It only took 23 seconds of overtime before Austin Steger, about 30 feet from the net, managed to flip the puck through a maze of players to score the game winner.

Repole and Daniel Stone got the assists.

The win keeps the Coyotes in first place in the Okanagan Division with 38 points. They are still two points ahead of archrivals the Summerland Steam, who won their game 4-1 against Kelowna the same night.

The Coyotes next host the North Okanagan Knights at the Sun Bowl on Wednesday, followed by road games next weekend in Sicamous on Friday and Revelstoke on Saturday.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times