Coyotes looking good in opening round series against Knights

As expected, the Osoyoos Coyotes are not having much trouble with the North Okanagan Knights in their opening round, best-of-seven playoff series.

The Coyotes took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Knights Monday night in Armstrong.

The Coyotes and Knights played game four in Armstrong Tuesday evening after the Osoyoos Times went to press. A Coyotes victory would move them into the division final against the winner of the series between the Summerland Steam and Kelowna Chiefs.

Summerland lost game one, but rebounded with wins in games two and three and hoped to increase their series lead to 3-1 with a victory on home ice Tuesday night.

If the Knights managed to steal a victory Tuesday night on home ice, the Coyotes would be looking to wrap up the series Thursday night at the Sun Bowl Arena. Game time, as usual, would be 7: 35 p.m. If there is a sixth game it would be held Friday in Armstrong. If a seventh-and-deciding game is needed, it would be played Sunday evening at the Sun Bowl Arena.

On Monday evening, Jackson Glimpel’s second goal of the game six minutes into the third period proved to be the winner as the Osoyoos Coyotes doubled up the North Okanagan Knights 4-2 in Armstrong.

The Knights scored first nine minutes into the game, but Hunter Johnson tied things up less than one minute later for the Coyotes.

After a scoreless second period, Glimpel’s first goal 90 seconds into the third period put the Coyotes ahead for the first time.

Glimpel’s second goal five minutes later proved to be the winner as North Okanagan scored with less than two minutes to play.

However, Reid Wilson scored 18 seconds later to wrap up the victory and give the Coyotes a 3-0 series lead.

The Osoyoos Coyotes had to work much harder in game two than they did in game one, but the result was the same as they pulled out a 3-2 victory over the North Okanagan Knights Saturday night on home ice.

Ryan Roseboom’s power-play goal 12 minutes into the second frame proved to be the winner in a game that saw the Coyotes outshoot the Knights 50-21.

Knights goaltender Connor Webb continued his incredible play as the Coyotes dominated possession and quality scoring chances throughout the game.

Colin Bell and Judd Repole also scored for the Coyotes, while Levi Harris and Jaden Hay replied for North Okanagan.

The Coyotes kicked off the playoffs with a resounding 8-1 win over the Knights in Friday night’s opener at the Sun Bowl Arena.

In the opening round of last year’s KIJHL playoffs, the Coyotes swept the Knights in four games, before facing off against Summerland in the division finals.

Despite losing only nine out of 52 regular season contests, the heavily-favoured Coyotes’ were routed by the Steam in five games, so many players are looking forward to a return matchup in this year’s playoffs.

