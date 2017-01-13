Coyotes lose 4-3 to Steam as game gets off to a bad start

It began badly for the Osoyoos Coyotes Friday night when the Summerland Steam scored just 20 seconds into the game. And then it got worse.

The Coyotes took some bad penalties, had some bad luck and by the end of the second period, they were down 4-0.

Only in the third period did the Coyotes get their mojo back, scoring three unanswered goals and outshooting the Steam 18-6, but by then it was too late.

The second-place Steam took the game 4-3, narrowing the Coyotes’ lead over them in the Okanagan Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to seven points.

The national anthem was barely over when Wyatt Gale of the Steam put the puck past Coyote goalie Adam Jones.

The Coyotes didn’t play badly in the rest of the first period, but neither team could connect.

The Coyotes started the second period with a power play, but they still couldn’t score.

Then, less than two minutes into the period, Coyote Jackson Glimpel took a tripping penalty and five seconds later, Connor Onstein took a slashing penalty. A few seconds later, Summerland was back at full strength and the Coyotes had two in the penalty box.

Mere seconds after that, Riley Pettitt of the Steam scored his team’s second goal. This set the momentum for the rest of the period and Summerland outplayed the home team.

Later in the period, the Coyotes let down their guard and Pettitt swooped in unobstructed to score an encore.

Then, with Ryan Roseboom off for slashing, Ben Deitrich-Scammel made it 4-0 for the Steam at the end of the second period.

Tempers were frayed, and in the final minute of the period, Calvin Rout of the Steam and Judd Repole of the Coyotes had it out and earned 10-minute misconducts.

Luck for the Coyotes changed when less than four minutes into the third period, Hunter Johnson scored on a power play to put the Yotes on the scoreboard. Reid Wilson and Glimpel got assists.

Three minutes later, Roseboom scored, assisted by Bell.

The Coyotes pulled Adams in the dying minutes for an extra attacker and with just 47 seconds remaining in the period, Austin Steger scored to narrow the gap to 4-3.

Onstein and Roseboom got the assists.

Any hopes of a tying goal in the final seconds went out the window when Repole took a boarding penalty with 21 seconds remaining.

The Coyotes next play the Princeton Posse Sunday afternoon at the Oliver Arena. Game time is 1:30 p.m.

Then they’ll have a few days to recover before they face the Kelowna Chiefs on Friday in Kelowna and the Kamloops Storm next Saturday at the Sun Bowl Arena.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times