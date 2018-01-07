Coyotes lose to Kelowna in overtime after narrow victory over Princeton

A 5-4 overtime loss in Kelowna on Friday night has narrowed the Osoyoos Coyotes’ hold on first place in the Okanagan Division.

The loss follows a streak of four wins by the Coyotes, and 10 wins since late November, that have propelled Osoyoos ahead of the Summerland Steam into first place.

It follows a 2-1 victory over Princeton at the Sun Bowl on Wednesday that briefly put the Coyotes five points ahead of the Steam.

The Coyotes gained a single point for Friday’s overtime loss, but rival Summerland earned two points by beating Princeton Thursday and another two beating 100 Mile House Saturday night.

This has narrowed the Coyotes’ lead over the Steam to just two points.

Kelowna scored just 12 seconds into Friday night’s game, starting things off on the wrong foot for the Coyotes.

Just over a minute later, Connor Onstein tied the score, with Hunter Johnson and Levi Holz assisting.

The first period seesawed between the two teams with Kelowna adding another goal a few minutes later and Osoyoos again tying the score – still in the first 10 minutes of the game.

The Coyotes’ second goal was scored by local boy Seth Kriese from Kaleb Comishin and Austin Cleaver.

Minutes later, Carter Shannon scored for the Coyotes to put Osoyoos ahead for the first time in the game. Nick Nordstrom assisted.

The two teams got a goal each in the second period, but the Chiefs took twice as many shots on goal – 14-7 – dominating play.

Cleaver scored on a power play four minutes into the second period with Shannon and Colin Bell assisting.

A few minutes later, Kelowna narrowed Osoyoos’ lead to 4-3.

In the only goal of the third period, Kelowna scored three minutes in to tie the game at 4-4, a score that stuck for the rest of the period, forcing the game into overtime.

Just over four minutes into the first overtime period, Brendan Laing scored for Kelowna to give the Chiefs the win.

Last Wednesday, the Osoyoos Coyotes battled to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Princeton Posse at the Sun Bowl Arena Wednesday night.

Princeton outshot the Coyotes in the first two periods. Although the Coyotes seemed energized after their first goal halfway through the second period, they had trouble maintaining the momentum.

This year’s Posse, now in third place, is a much stronger team than last year when they were stuck in the bottom for most of the season.

There was no scoring in the first period and for almost half of the second. There were a couple of near misses, such as when Brandon Onstein got a breakaway and hit the goalpost, but neither team could connect.

Finally, Jack McNamara managed to move in on a breakaway and put the puck past Princeton goalie Bobby Milligan. Comishin and Nordstrom got the assists.

Six minutes into the third period, Comishin made it 2-0 for the Coyotes on a power play goal with Cleaver and Shannon assisting.

A few minutes later, Nicholas Koch scored Princeton’s only goal, denying Osoyoos goalie Liam Aitken a shutout in an otherwise strong game for Aitken.

Neither team was able score in the last half of the third period, even though Princeton pulled goalie Milligan for an extra attacker. The game ended 2-1 for Osoyoos.

The Coyotes face Princeton again on Friday at the Sun Bowl with the game starting at 7:35 p.m.

Then on Sunday afternoon, they’ll battle the Summerland Steam at the Oliver Arena in a game that starts at 1:35 p.m. as the fight for first place continues.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times