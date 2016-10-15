Coyotes lose 6-4 to Chase, despite return of star player Roseboom

The Osoyoos Coyotes suffered a 6-4 loss to Chase at the Sun Bowl Friday night, but it was a closely fought game with both teams evenly matched.

The Coyotes benefitted from the return of Ryan Roseboom, a star with the team during the 2014-15 season, who has chosen to play again with Osoyoos.

Roseboom scored two quick goals in the first period. While he failed to make it a hat trick, despite several close chances, he played a solid game on power plays and added an assist in the third period.

The score might have been different if not for strong goaltending by the Chase Heat’s Nic Bruyere, who was named second star after Roseboom.

Bruyere faced 42 shots by the Coyotes, while Osoyoos goalie faced 34.

Much of the first period remained scoreless, but hard hitting as a couple of those hits escalated into fights.

Finally, about three quarters of the way through the period, Roseboom scored on a power play to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. Carter Shannon and Daniel Stone got the assists.

Less than a minute later, Chase responded with a goal of their own.

The tie didn’t last long, and a minute later Roseboom added his second of the night, again on a power play, ending the first period with the Coyotes up 2-1. Assists went to Stone and Judd Repole.

The Coyotes started off the second period playing strongly, but approaching the middle of the period, they seemed to fall apart, losing the puck and getting hemmed into their own end.

Chase scored two quick goals just over a minute apart, the period ended with the Coyotes trailing 3-2.

Early in the third period, the Coyote power play again proved effective. This time it was Shannon getting the goal and Carter Robinson and Roseboom getting assists.

Then, with the Heat a man short, they managed to score again on the Coyotes, making it 4-3 for Chase.

Another Chase goal midway through the third period gave the Heat a two-goal lead.

The Coyotes outshot Chase 17-12 in the third period, but they had a hard time getting the puck past goalie Bruyere.

Finally, in the second half of the period, Repole added a goal with Bryson Cecconi and Evan Loura getting the assists. They still, however, trailed 5-4 and couldn’t close the gap.

As the period neared the end, the Coyotes took a gamble and pulled goalie Adam Jones for an extra attacker. It backfired, and Pat Brady of the Heat scored on the empty net with just 37 seconds remaining.

The Coyotes play the North Okanagan Knights in Armstrong on Saturday night.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times