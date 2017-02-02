Coyotes narrowly beat Princeton with goal in final minute

The Osoyoos Coyotes pulled off a narrow 3-2 win over the Princeton Posse Wednesday night, once again only winning the game in the final minute.

The Coyotes took the lead in the first two periods, scoring one goal in each.

Daniel Stone scored in the second half of the third period, assisted by Sam Reinbolt.

Then Austin Cleaver scored unassisted while the Coyotes were shorthanded early in the second period.

The first two periods also saw the Coyotes outshoot the Posse 33-18.

Whether or not it was overconfidence, the Coyotes eased off in the third period.

Princeton closed the gap to 2-1 seven minutes into the third period, and five minutes later Tristyn Olson scored an unassisted, shorthanded goal to tie the game.

The two teams battled it out until Lane French of the Posse took his second cross-checking penalty in the space of minutes.

Then with just 52 seconds remaining in the third period, Austin Steger scored the tie-breaking power-play goal. Colin Bell and Stone assisted.

The win gives the Coyotes a nine-point lead over the second-place Summerland Steam, but the Steam has two games in hand.

With Princeton’s loss, they remain one point ahead of the North Okanagan Knights as the two teams battle for a playoff spot.

The Coyotes have just six regular season games remaining. They play the Knights at the Sun Bowl Arena on Saturday.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times