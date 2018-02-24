Coyotes open playoffs with 7-3 win over Princeton on home ice

The Osoyoos Coyotes opened the playoffs Friday night with a solid 7-3 win over the Princeton Posse on home ice.

The two teams face each other again tonight (Saturday) for the second game of their best-of-seven Okanagan Division semi-final series.

Despite some shaky moments in the opening period, the Coyotes demonstrated they were the stronger team and could command the ice.

Once again, the Coyotes’ potent power play made a difference, with Osoyoos scoring on three of six power plays.

Princeton opened the scoring on a goal by Lane French, his first of two.

Four minutes later, Colin Bell scored an unassisted goal to tie the game.

A few minutes later, Judd Repole slipped the puck in from behind Princeton goalie Bobby Milligan to make it 2-1.

A couple minutes later, Austin Cleaver scored from close range on a power play, putting the Coyotes ahead 3-1. Bell and Carter Robinson assisted on both Repole’s and Cleaver’s goals.

But in the final minute of the first period, it looked like the Coyotes had mentally returned to the dressing room before the period was over. Princeton scored two quick goals less than 30 seconds apart to end the period in a 3-3 tie.

Princeton actually outshoot Osoyoos 13-12 in the first period, but once the second period started, the Coyotes controlled the ice.

They had several scoring opportunities earlier in the second period – including a breakaway by Sam Reinbolt that was only thwarted when Dawson Jenner fell to the ice and tripped him.

Reinbolt got revenge, scoring a few minutes later, assisted by Kaleb Comishin.

Then, two minutes later, Carter Shannon scored on a power play to make it 5-3. Bell added his third assist of the night and Repole also assisted.

Brandon Onstein received a pass just outside the Princeton zone a couple minutes later and skated in unopposed to fire the puck past Milligan. Brock Marple assisted.

The period ended with the Coyotes up 6-3 and victory seeming more and more certain.

The final goal came on a power play later in the third period. Connor Onstein, not to be outdone by his younger brother, scored the goal with Reinbolt and Nick Nordstrom assisting.

Game two starts tonight at 7:35 p.m.

In the other Okanagan Division semi-final series, Summerland took a 1-0 lead over the Kelowna Chiefs, winning 5-4 in the opening game in Kelowna.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times