Coyotes’ series against Summerland gets underway

The second round of hockey playoffs is now underway between the Osoyoos Coyotes and the Summerland Steam.

The opening game of the Okanagan Division takes place Tuesday night at the Sun Bowl Arena. The outcome was not known when the Osoyoos Times went to press Tuseday.

A second game takes place in Osoyoos Wednesday night with the action then moving to Summerland for games on Friday and Saturday.

Osoyoos eliminated the North Okanagan Knights in four straight games and the team has been cooling its heels since the final game on Feb. 28.

Summerland’s series against the Kelowna Chiefs dragged out to a full seven games with the outcome determined by a single goal in Summerland’s 2-1 victory on Saturday.

If further games are needed in the Osoyoos-Summerland best-of-seven series, a fifth game would take place Monday, March 13 at the Sun Bowl. Sixth and seventh games would take place Tuesday and Wednesday in Summerland and Osoyoos, respectively.

Coyote star player Ryan Roseboom, who has been suspended since the second game of the North Okanagan series, will finally be allowed to return to action for Wednesday game.

Meanwhile, Coyotes’ Evan Della-Paolera is off for the rest of the playoffs with a broken shoulder he received in the second game of the series against North Okanagan.

In other division finals, the Chase Heat began their series hosting the Kamloops Storm Monday night. Kamloops won 5-4 in overtime.

The other two series begin Tuesday with Nelson at Beaver Valley and Kimberley at Creston.

Last year the Coyotes also eliminated the North Okanagan Knights in four games, but were defeated by Summerland in six games.

Head coach and general manager Ken Law and his players hope for a better outcome this year.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times