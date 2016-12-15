Coyotes shut out Princeton, vault to top spot in KIJHL

A 3-0 win over Princeton on Wednesday afternoon has vaulted the Osoyoos Coyotes into the top spot in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL).

The Coyotes now have 45 points, which puts them four points ahead of the Summerland Steam, their archrivals in the Okanagan Division.

But the Coyotes are now also one point ahead of the Creston Valley Thunder Cats of the Eddie Mountain Division, who were the leading team in the league.

The shutout win over Princeton was not surprising. The Princeton Posse this year is mired deep in bottom place in the Okanagan Division.

Last month the struggling team fired coach and general manager Geoff Goodman and his assistant Lance Vaillancourt, but the Posse has continued its losing ways with just seven wins in 30 games this season.

What is perhaps surprising is that the score was not even more lopsided. When the two teams met on Oct. 8, Osoyoos won 8-0. Two weeks later, however, the Posse actually beat the Coyotes 5-3.

In Wednesday’s game in front of many Princeton school children, the Posse outshot the Coyotes 12-7 in the first period, and no goals were scored until near the end of the period.

With 1:25 remaining, Colton Rhodes scored for the Coyotes, assisted by Connor Onstein and Hunter Johnson.

Close to the halfway mark in the second period, Judd Repole made it 2-0, with Daniel Stone getting the assist.

The third and final Coyote goal came with just over a minute remaining in the second period. Evan Della-Paolera scored with Austin Steger getting the assist.

For the Coyotes, who have enjoyed enormous success with their power plays recently, it is significant that there were only two minor penalties in the entire game – one for each team.

Adam Jones, back in net for the Coyotes earned the shutout. But it was Chandler Billinghurst, the goalie for Princeton, who was named a star of the game. Without his strong net minding, the defeat might have been worse.

The Coyotes are now enjoying a two-week break from their schedule over Christmas. Their next game is on home ice against the Kelowna Chiefs on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times