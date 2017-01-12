Coyotes shut out Princeton once again

The Osoyoos Coyotes once again shut out the Princeton Posse Wednesday night in Princeton with a score of 3-0.

Earning the shutout was goalie Adam Jones, who faced 21 shots.

The win puts Osoyoos nine points ahead of the Summerland Steam, which the Coyotes face Friday night at the Sun Bowl Arena.

Princeton remains in last place in the Okanagan Division, but currently they are only two points below the North Okanagan Knights as the two teams battle for a playoff spot.

Ryan Roseboom opened the scoring more than half way through the first period, with Judd Repole and Colin Bell getting the assists.

There was no scoring in the second period, and Princeton actually outshot the Coyotes 11-10, the only period where shots on goal were relatively matched.

It was the potent Coyote power play that sealed the fate of the Posse in the third period.

Bell scored a power play goal in the first minute of that period, assisted by Repole and Austin Steger.

Four minutes later, Steger scored a second power play goal, assisted by Bell and Roseboom, making the final score 3-0 for Osoyoos.

Bell, who earned three points in the game, is now tied in first place for point totals in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

Repole, who earned two points Wednesday, is just two points behind Bell, tied for third place in league point totals.

Roseboom, who picked up two points, is further back in the standings at 16th place, but he joined the Coyotes well into the season and has only played 26 games of the 34 the Coyotes have played.

The win follows two December shutouts of Princeton, by scores of 3-0 and 5-0.

In addition to Friday’s game against Summerland, the Coyotes will play the Posse again Sunday afternoon at Oliver Arena. That game starts at 1:30 p.m.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times