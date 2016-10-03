Coyotes skate circles around Eagles, winning 8-0 in badly matched game

It was a case of two badly mismatched teams as the Osoyoos Coyotes skated circles around the Sicamous Eagles to an 8-0 victory on Saturday night.

The Eagles struggled to get the puck out of their end throughout the entire game as the Coyotes kept up the onslaught and extended their winning streak to six games.

The Coyotes are now tied at 12 points with the Summerland Steam in first place in the Okanagan Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

But Summerland has played two more games than the Coyotes, with a loss and two overtime losses. The Coyotes so far have won every game.

It was easy to pity the still-winless Eagles, who kept on trying despite being completely outgunned. In total, the two Sicamous goalies faced 53 shots on goal.

Liam Aitken, in goal for the first time for the Coyotes in the regular season, earned a shutout, but he only faced 14 shots in the entire game.

Max Gaudet, the backup goalie for the Eagles, took over from Kolby Pauwels midway through the first period after Pauwels let in three goals in eight shots.

Despite allowing in five goals, Gaudet was named second star of the game, probably because he was constantly in action, facing a total barrage of 45 shots.

The Coyotes got the scoring underway just two minutes into the first period when rookie Brayden Durante scored, assisted by Evan Della-Paolera and Mackenzie Wiens.

Colin Bell scored on a power play close to the midway mark in the period, assisted by Judd Repole and Daniel Stone.

Just over two minutes later, the Coyotes made it 3-0 with a goal by rookie Bryson Cecconi, assisted by Stone and Repole.

In the second period, the Eagles were in complete disarray, only managing three shots on goal to the Coyotes’ 21. And the Yotes managed four goals in the space of seven minutes.

Sam Reinbolt, who leads scoring among the Coyote rookies, added a goal three minutes into the period, assisted by Durante and Kyle Rosolowski.

Less than a minute later, Hunter Johnson fired a shot from just inside the Eagle’s zone that made it 5-0. That goal was unassisted.

Not even two minutes passed when Jackson Glimpel scored, assisted by Stone and Repole.

As the Coyotes kept up the pressure on a power play, Stone flipped a shot into the net from off to the Gaudet’s right side.

The final period was the best for the poor Eagles – relatively speaking. They didn’t score, but they only allowed in one goal and they managed to take seven shots on Aitken, the Coyotes goalie.

The only goal of the period was by Carter Shannon on a power play, assisted by Repole and Stone. It was very much like Stone’s earlier goal – flipped in from a sharp angle to goalie Gaudet’s right.

The Coyotes play two games this weekend. They’re in Kelowna Friday night to face the Chiefs. They return to the Sun Bowl Saturday night to host the Princeton Posse, who are at the bottom of the Okanagan Division with only two wins.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times