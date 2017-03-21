Coyotes suffer first playoff loss, going down 4-3 in overtime

The Osoyoos Coyotes suffered their first playoff defeat Tuesday night, losing to the Chase Heat 4-3 in overtime.

The Coyotes led throughout the game, but Chase tied the game just three seconds from the end of the third period after pulling goalie Nic Bruyere for an extra attacker.

The loss still leaves the Coyotes one win away from taking the series and they’ll have chances to pick up that win Wednesday night in Chase and Friday night in Osoyoos, if necessary.

For Chase to take the series, they would need to win both games.

The first period was scoreless, but the Coyotes outshot the heat 17-7.

In the second period, the Coyotes scored twice to take a 2-0 lead.

Bryson Cecconi scored on a power play assisted by Colin Bell and Ryan Roseboom four minutes into the second period.

Then, with five seconds remaining in the period, Jackson Glimpel scored, assisted by Colton Rhodes and Cody Allen.

But Chase scored three goals in the third period while Osoyoos only got one. And Chase outshot the Coyotes in the third period 12-3.

The Heat scored their first goal halfway through the third period.

Roseboom added another Coyote power play goal in the last half of the third period. Bell and Cecconi assisted.

A minute later, Chase scored again to narrow the gap to 3-2 for Osoyoos.

In the final seconds of the third period, Chase pulled goalie Bruyere for an extra attacker and it paid off. With just three seconds remaining, Kolten Moore scored for Chase to tie the score.

The overtime period lasted just over three minutes before Cody Hodges of Chase put the puck past Coyote goalie Adam Jones, giving them the win.

In the other Kootenay International Junior Hockey League game, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks beat the Kimberley Dynamiters 4-1. Beaver Valley now leads that series 2-1. They play Wednesday in Kimberley and Friday in Fruitvale-Beaver Valley.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times