Coyotes suffer humiliating 5-3 loss to bottom-feeding Princeton after beating division-leading Summerland 5-1

It should have been an easy win. But after handily defeating the division-leading Summerland Steam Friday night 5-1, the Osoyoos Coyotes suffered a humiliating 5-3 loss Saturday to the bottom-feeding Princeton Posse.

Overconfidence perhaps. Or it may be that the Coyotes’ strength recently has been their power play and the Posse only gave them six minutes to put it to use.

Liam Aitken, who started in goal for the Coyotes, did not have a good game. After achieving shutouts in all three of his previous games, setting a league record, he let in three goals in just six shots in the first period.

Adam Jones replaced him in the last two periods.

Despite the disappointing score, the Coyotes still dominated play in all three periods, taking 50 shots on Princeton goalie Bobby Milligan. The Posse only managed 21 shots.

Princeton scored first eight minutes into the game, and then added a second goal less than six minutes later. In the final minute of the first period, they made it 3-0.

The Coyotes scored eight minutes into the second period on a goal by Carter Robinson, assisted by Daniel Stone and Judd Repole.

A Princeton power play goal late in the period made it 4-1, but that score lasted less than a minute.

Kaleb Comishin scored for Osoyoos, assisted by Hunter Johnson and Connor Onstein to end the second period with the Posse up 4-2.

Princeton scored early in the third period to put the Posse ahead 5-2 and that score persisted until just before the final minute.

The Coyotes pulled goalie Jones for an extra attacker. They managed to score, but it was too little, too late.

The final Coyote goal went to Austin Cleaver with Judd Repole and Jackson Glimpel getting assists.

The loss leaves the Coyotes in third place in the Okanagan Division, one point behind Kelowna and two behind the Summerland Steam.

The Coyotes play the Kelowna Chiefs in two games this weekend. On Saturday they travel to the Rutland Arena in Kelowna, and Sunday evening they host the Chiefs at the Sun Bowl.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times