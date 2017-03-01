Coyotes sweep Knights in four games with 3-2 overtime victory Tuesday

The Osoyoos Coyotes have eliminated the North Okanagan Knights in a four-game sweep after winning a 3-2 overtime victory Tuesday night.

The winning goal scored by Colin Bell came just 22 seconds into overtime. Judd Repole and Daniel Stone assisted.

The opening series repeats what happened last year when the Coyotes also swept the Knights in four straight games. Last year the Coyotes were eliminated 4-2 by Summerland in the division final.

It’s not at all clear that the Coyotes will face Summerland in the next round this year. With a 7-4 victory by Kelowna in their game with Summerland Tuesday night, that series is now tied 2-2.

Osoyoos opened the scoring with Repole scoring on a power play 14 minutes into the first period. Bell and Austin Steger assisted.

In the second period, the Knights scored two goals five minutes apart to take a 2-1 lead.

Then, seven minutes into the third period, Steger scored on a power play to tie the score. Bell and Reid Wilson assisted. The third period ended in a 2-2 tie.

The overtime period barely started when it was all over for the Knights, who only qualified for a playoff spot by beating Princeton in a game at the very end of the season.

The Coyotes will take a break now until after the Summerland-Kelowna series ends and will play the winner of that series for the division final.

Kelowna plays in Summerland on Thursday and then the two teams face each other in Kelowna on Friday. If a seventh game is necessary, they’ll return to Summerland on Saturday.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times