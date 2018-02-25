Coyotes take two-game lead with 2-1 win over Princeton Saturday

The Osoyoos Coyotes have taken a 2-0 lead in their opening playoff series against the Princeton Posse with a 2-1 win Saturday night at the Sun Bowl Arena.

The victory didn’t come as easily as Friday night’s cakewalk when the Coyotes beat the Posse 7-3.

Princeton played a more aggressive physical hockey in the second game with some of the larger players throwing around their weight.

But taking extra penalties can be bad strategy for teams facing the Coyotes, who have the most effective power play in the league.

Both Coyote goals were scored on power plays Saturday night and half the Coyote power plays Friday resulted in goals.

Saturday’s game could have been much worse for Princeton if not for strong goaltending by Bobby Milligan, who faced 40 Coyote shots, but only allowed two goals.

At the other end, Daniel Paul of the Coyotes only faced 27 shots, but he too was a star in the net.

The Coyotes opened the scoring late in the first period when Carter Shannon scored his second goal of the playoffs, assisted by Colin Bell and Jackson Barrett.

Just past the halfway mark in the second period, the Coyotes had the Posse hemmed in on a power play after Dawson Wolff took boarding and roughing penalties.

The Coyotes passed the puck around in the Posse’s end, looking for just the right opening. That came when Carter Robinson fired a slapshot past Milligan, making it 2-0.

Judd Repole assisted, and Bell got his second assist of the game.

Princeton’s Morton Johnston ruined Paul’s chance of a shutout late in the third period, but the Posse failed to make a comeback.

They pulled Milligan for an extra attacker in the final minutes, but neither team scored, and the game ended at 2-1 for Osoyoos.

After a short break on Sunday, the two teams will be back at it in Princeton on Monday and Tuesday nights.

In the other Okanagan Division series, Kelowna defeated Summerland 5-4 Saturday. Those teams are now tied at one win each.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times