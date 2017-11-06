Coyotes thwarted by hot Wrangler goalie despite outshooting opponents 42-29

The Osoyoos Coyotes far outshot the 100 Mile House Wranglers Saturday night, but they couldn’t turn those shots into goals.

Jakob Severson, the Wranglers’ goalie, turned away all but one of the Coyotes’ 42 shots as 100 Mile House defeated Osoyoos 3-1.

The Wranglers only managed 29 shots against Osoyoos, but three of their 14 shots in the first period got past starting Coyote goalie Daniel Paul.

Paul was replaced by backup goalie Liam Aitken at the start of the second period. Although Aitken deflected all 15 shots that came at him, by then it was too late.

With the Coyotes’ loss, and with Princeton winning their game against the Sicamous Eagles on Friday, Osoyoos has fallen back into third place in the Okanagan Division. The Coyotes, however, have three games in hand.

The Wranglers opened their scoring four minutes into the first period. Three minutes later, they led 2-0.

Their final goal came with 6:12 remaining in the first period.

The Coyotes dominated play in the second period, but their only goal came early in the period when Colin Bell scored on a power play, assisted by Judd Repole and Hunter Johnson.

Bell, who led in point standings last season, has only been back for three games after working as a firefighter, but he has managed one goal in each game.

The Coyotes had several other good scoring opportunities, but Severson thwarted them every time.

Osoyoos next plays this Wednesday against the North Okanagan Knights in Armstrong.

They have two more road games on the weekend, facing the Posse in Princeton on Friday and the Chiefs in Kelowna on Saturday.

Their next home-ice game isn’t until Saturday, Nov. 18 when they’ll host the Revelstoke Grizzlies at the Sun Bowl Arena.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times